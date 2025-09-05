2025 Dallas Cowboys Show Strength in Narrow Loss to Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen 24-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles last night, but the numbers tell a different story.

Dallas went toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s most complete teams, and their performance showcased why they remain legitimate playoff contenders in 2025.

Balanced Offense Keeps Dallas in the Fight

Dallas actually outgained the Eagles in total yards, finishing with 307 compared to the Eagles’ 302.

Dak Prescott threw for 188—several drops hurt this total—spreading the ball to CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson, while the ground game added another 119 rushing yards.

That balance forced the Eagles to respect both phases of the offense, keeping Dallas competitive all night.

The Cowboys were also efficient in key moments, converting 7 of 11 third downs (64%) while avoiding sacks behind an offensive line that continues to gel.

Even in defeat, the ability to move the ball consistently against an elite defense proves Dallas’ offense is playoff-ready.

Defense Holds Up Against Philly’s Strengths

Defensively, Dallas limited Philadelphia to just 144 passing yards, keeping Jalen Hurts uncomfortable throughout the night.

The Eagles leaned heavily on the run game, piling up 158 rushing yards, but Dallas countered by holding them to just 4.9 yards per play, slightly lower than the Cowboys’ 5.5 yards per play average.

Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Kaiir Elam kept big plays in check, while the front seven generated pressure without surrendering huge passing gains. That type of defensive toughness will be crucial in January football.

Missed Opportunities and Costly Penalties

Where the Cowboys lost control was in the margins.

Philadelphia controlled the clock with 34:52 in time of possession compared to Dallas’ 25:08, wearing down the defense late.

Penalties were also a major difference—Dallas was flagged four times for 42 yards, while the Eagles committed nine penalties for 110 yards, yet the Cowboys couldn’t fully capitalize.

A fumble in the second half stalled momentum, and missed red-zone chances ultimately swung the outcome. Those are mistakes that can be cleaned up as the season progresses.

The Big Picture

Despite the narrow defeat, the Cowboys proved they can go stride-for-stride with the defending NFC and Super Bowl Champions.

Outgaining Philadelphia in total yards, winning third downs, and holding up defensively are all signs of a team capable of making noise in the playoffs.

The scoreboard may have favored the Eagles, but the performance confirmed one thing: the Dallas Cowboys are built for a postseason run.