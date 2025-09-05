Grading Brian Schottenheimer’s 1st game as the Cowboys head coach

Well, let me be the first to say, I did not expect the game last night to be as much fun as it was from start to finish outside of the weather delay.

The first thing I want to say is no moral victories in football, but many should be feeling better coming out of this game against the defending champions on the road than they did before the game started.

The loss of Micah Parsons was clear as day, and it was a huge issue in the first half of the game, but like many are doing on this Friday morning, I want to grade the first career head coaching game for Brian Schottenheimer.

Schotty Earns C+

Outside of winning the football game, this is probably the best anyone could have hoped for Brian Schotenheimer.

Look, the team looked ready to go, the offense scored two touchdowns to start the game and actually looked like they knew what they were doing to end the first half by getting into field goal range to only be down one heading into the break.

The offense had balance, but I would have liked to see more of George Pickens, but I fully expect to see him have much more of an impact going forward.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1963820803008380934

While Schottenheimer’s offense performed well, his defense struggled throughout the evening. The Eagles scored on their first four possessions and Dallas’ defense was unable to stop Jalen Hurts.

After the weather delay, both teams could not find any points, and regardless of what you think, it clearly halted both offenses, because honestly, we could of had a game with no punts.

I think they could have run the ball a few more times with Javonte Williams on the last drive in which CeeDee Lamb dropped a beautiful ball from Dak Prescott right before the 2-minute warning that would have set up the Cowboys inside the red zone with a chance to beat the defending champs on the road in a game that nobody thought would be close.

Plenty has been said already about this game, but again, they lost. The Dallas Cowboys are 0-1, but they will beat the Giants next week, and then if they can play like they did tonight against the Bears and the Packers the following two weeks, they could be 2-2.

Heading into games against the Jets and the Panthers. This team could very well be 4-2 when the schedule gets tough, and the way the offensive line played, I truly think they can compete in all of these games.

We will still see some lopsided losses this year. I am not saying that, but you get the point.

For me, it just feels like the team was more ready to play under Schotty than I ever saw them with Mike McCarthy, LONG way to go, but this season may be a touch better than most thought, and that includes myself!