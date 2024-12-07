3 Cowboys free agent targets for the 2025 offseason

I’m not drinking the Dallas Kool-Aid quite yet after two straight wins. With their starting quarterback out, an array of injuries, and a lackluster roster, the real focus should be on the future. The Cowboys free agent plan in 2025 is bigger than wins right now.

We all remember how badly the 2024 free agency period went for America’s Team, and that has cost them during the regular season.

They lack depth and overall star power. The Cowboys were banking on a winning season using scotch tape to cover up massive roster wounds. That doesn’t work, and that’s been proven once again.

Whether Jerry Jones likes it or not, Dallas can afford to sign free agents; their cap situation is not nearly as bad as they make it out to be. With that in mind, let’s take an early look at three 2025 Cowboys free agent options.

Stefon Diggs: Brotherly Connection

From the moment the front office selected Trevon Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there have been rumors of Stefon Diggs going to Dallas. The 2025 offseason may be the perfect time to turn rumors into reality.

Diggs, 31, was acquired by the Houston Texans this offseason after four dominant years with the Buffalo Bills.

The four-time Pro Bowler was performing well with C.J. Stroud, but after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8, his season ended early. It could also be the end of his Texans career, as the team renegotiated his contract after the trade to make him a free agent in 2025.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1851317646450467238

So, after two “down” seasons and a major knee injury, Diggs will head into his age-32 season without a team. This all points towards a significant drop in contract demand from Diggs.

With the Cowboys desperate for wide receiver help, the connection with his little brother, and the lack of a hefty price, this seems like a match made in heaven. The Cowboys should jump at the chance for a 1-year deal with Stefon Diggs.

Aaron Jones: Joining The Dark Side

NFL veteran Aaron Jones has a long history of destroying the Dallas Cowboys. The 2025 offseason may be the time for him to join the team that he has so frequently beaten up.

Jones, 30, was released by the Green Bay Packers after seven successful seasons at Lambeau Field. Weeks later, he signed with their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite his age, the former UTEP Miner has looked good. He has already surpassed his 2022 and 2023 rushing touchdown totals and has seen his highest yards per game in four years. The only major problem for him has been fumbles.

https://twitter.com/WillRagatz/status/1864454356306682180

He has five fumbles on the year, tying his career high from 2019 with five fewer games played. This kind of issue, and his age, could make him an affordable contract in 2025.

I think Jones has enough in the tank to have a positive season next year alongside a younger counterpart; whether that is Rico Dowdle or a high draft pick, we’ll have to wait and see.

Aaron Jones’ success at AT&T Stadium proves he can perform under those bright Dallas lights, and it’s time Jerry Jones let him have those performances with the star on his helmet.

Chase Young: High Potential, Low Risk

Back in 2020, it seemed like the Washington Commanders had a superstar on their hands that would terrorize Dak Prescott for years to come. In 2024, that young stud, Chase Young, is on his third team and struggling to find his footing.

It’s been a long road for the former DROY and Pro Bowler; he has never surpassed his rookie season sack total and hasn’t been listed as a starter in his last 19 games.

Despite this, Young is quietly putting together a solid season with the New Orleans Saints. He’s up to 16 quarterback hits, which is actually a career-high, and his six tackles for loss show his run-game defense may be developing.

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1855716646893076870

Young will once again be a free agent this season, and with DeMarcus Lawrence likely on his way out, the Cowboys need to get younger and more athletic at defensive end.

This former top-three pick fits the bill, and he could make a ton of sense for Dallas to target on a one/two-year deal.