A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Is the 2025 season Mazi Smith’s last chance?

By Richard Paolinelli

1 Comment

The Dallas Cowboys’ decision in the second round to draft another edge player in Donavan Ezeiruaku overshadowed an immediate challenge for defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

While many heralded the pick as a steal for Dallas, the fact is he will probably start the year no higher than fourth on the depth chart at defensive end.

Fifth is the more likely destination for the rookie from Boston College.

This is the current defensive line depth chart, per ourlads.com:

  • LDE Dante Fowler Jr. / Donavan Ezeiruaku / Sam Williams / Luiji Vilain
  • NT Mazi Smith / Jay Toia / Justin Rogers
  • DT Osa Odighizuwa / Solomon Thomas / Tommy Akingbesote / Earnest Brown IV
  • RDE Micah Parsons / Marshawn Kneeland / Payton Turner / Tyrus Wheat

The Cowboys will likely start Micah Parsons and Dante Fowler Jr. at the ends.

If Sam Williams returns healthy from last year’s training camp injury, he’ll back up Fowler with Marshawn Kneeland spelling Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys select Donovan Ezeiruaku with 44th Pick

Ezeiruaku is going to have to work very hard to get onto the field in the regular season.

The more interesting pick to focus on, when it comes to the defensive line, is in the middle at defensive tackle, where Smith plays. Easily, the weakest area on the entire defense.

Hardened Edges, Softened Middle

Dallas has long struggled to stop the run. That weakness has cost them far too many games.

Especially the last playoff game the Cowboys played in when Green Bay plowed through the defense at will.

Dallas has one solid defensive tackle in Osa Odighizuwa. They just rewarded the 27-year-old with a massive four-year, $52 million contract.

But what the Cowboys lacked was a legitimate run-stuffer up the middle.

They’d hoped to have addressed that need in the 2023 draft with the first-round selection of Mazi Smith.

Football player wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform with number 58 runs onto the field.

Smith’s rookie season was dismal. His sophomore season only slightly better. In his defense, he’s had two different defensive coordinators in his first two years.

The first, Dan Quinn, made him lose 30 pounds.

Kind of hard to stuff the run when you barely outweigh your team’s strong safety. Smith will have his third defensive coordinator this year.

He’d better hope that Matt Eberflus helps him find that “player-‘get’s-it’-in-his-third-year” switch this summer.

Because the Cowboys may have drafted his replacement. Said replacement could even take away Smith’s hold on the fourth starting lineman on the defense too.

This Is A Grown Man

In the seventh round of last month’s draft, Dallas grabbed UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia.

This is what a run-stuffer looks like. The knock on Toia was he wasn’t as strong on the pass rush. Frankly, I don’t care about that aspect of his game.

Is the 2025 season Mazi Smith’s last chance? - Defensive Tackle | Jay Toia | Mazi Smith

Rushing the passer is the edge’s job.

Shutting down the opposing running backs are the tackle’s job and Toia does that nicely.

The added bonus of Toia’s potential ascension to the starting lineup would be pairing him with Odighizuwa, also a UCLA-alum.

Just think of it. In the 1970s, we had the “Doomsday Defense” terrorizing NFL offenses.

In the second half of the 2020s we’d have the “Bad News Bruins” tormenting NFL running backs.

Mazi’s Last Stand

The addition of Toia should light a fire under Smith. Enough that either he steps up and becomes a first-round defensive tackle, or the second-coming of Taco Charlton.

You never want to be on the Dallas Cowboys roster and considered the second-coming of Taco Charlton.

As mentioned above, it’s hard to pin the blame for his rookie year fully on him.

Mazi Smith flashes his potential in preseason finale

What Quinn was thinking when he demanded Dallas draft Smith in the first round, only to handicap the rookie before training camp began, is a mystery.

Smith did improve under Mike Zimmer. The long-time defensive linemen whisperer got Smith’s numbers, and his playing weight, back up to a more respectable number.

Under Eberflus, Smith has to become a monster on the line. If the Cowboys continue to yield huge rushing numbers, Smith’s days as a starter, and in Dallas, may be numbered.

Staff Writer

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

