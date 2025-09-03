33-8: Dak Prescott’s Jaw-Dropping NFC East Record Explained

Few divisions in the NFL are as competitive or historic as the NFC East.

The rivalries between the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders have produced decades of iconic moments.

But in the modern era, one constant has emerged: Dak Prescott owns the NFC East.

Since taking over as Dallas’ starter in 2016, Prescott has amassed a career 33-8 record (.805 win rate) in divisional play.

That dominance isn’t just about wins—it’s backed up by elite personal production against every rival.

Dak Prescott’s Career Stats vs. NFC East Rivals

Prescott has been borderline flawless vs the Giants and Commanders, stringing together win streaks and blowouts, while maintaining a winning record and top-tier stats vs the Eagles—the team most often viewed as Dallas’ biggest obstacle.

Year-by-Year Snapshot

Dak Prescott vs. Rival Quarterbacks

To truly understand Dak’s dominance, you have to compare him directly with the quarterbacks he faces in the NFC East.

The Washington Commanders section only listed their quarterbacks’ records against Dak Prescott, as they have had more than 10 quarterbacks since Prescott entered the league.

Key Takeaways:

Prescott vs Hurts : Dak has a better win rate (.805 vs .640), TD-INT ratio, and passer rating.

: Dak has a better win rate (.805 vs .640), TD-INT ratio, and passer rating. Prescott vs Jones : Jones has never beaten Dak head-to-head.

: Jones has never beaten Dak head-to-head. Prescott vs Washington: Over 10 different starters in 8 years have failed to match Prescott, who has posted a 106.6 rating against them.

Why Dak Prescott Owns the NFC East

Familiarity and Preparation – Prescott has dissected these defenses for nearly a decade, anticipating coverages and exploiting weaknesses. Consistency in Big Games – Division matchups often decide playoff seeding, and Prescott repeatedly delivers in prime-time spots. Stability vs. Chaos – While the Eagles, Giants, and Commanders have cycled through quarterbacks, the Cowboys have had one constant: Dak Prescott.

The 2024 Injury Note

Dak missed both Eagles matchups in 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 9.

Dallas was swept by Philadelphia and outscored 75-13 in the series without him. That collapse highlighted just how much the Cowboys rely on Prescott in division play.

The Parity of the NFC East

The NFC East has long been defined by parity, but Dak Prescott has changed the narrative. With a 33-8 divisional record, over 10,000 passing yards, and 80 touchdowns, he isn’t just winning—he’s dominating.

Against Washington, he posted a 106.6 passer rating. Against New York, a 102.4 rating with 29 touchdowns. Against Philadelphia, he still maintains a winning record and a 100.6 rating.

When you stack him against Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Washington’s quarterback carousel, the evidence is undeniable: Dak Prescott is the NFC East’s best quarterback—and it’s most consistent winner.

As long as he’s under center, the Dallas Cowboys don’t just compete in the NFC East. They own the NFC East.