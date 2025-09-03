A Giant obstacle awaits in Week 18 season finale

Baring one of the most amazing turnarounds, the Dallas Cowboys will square off in Week 18 against the Giants to put a merciful end to the 2025 season.

For both teams, for that matter.

The outlook for both is not good. While that does not mean that neither will have any chance at the playoffs, it does seem unlikely that either will be playing after Week 18 ends.

Who: New York Giants

Where: at MetLife Stadium in Landover, Maryland

When: TBD

How (to watch): TBD

Because it is the last week of the season, the NFL isn’t officially scheduling any of the last 16 games of the season until shortly after the end of Week 17’s schedule.

Given both the Cowboys and Giants aren’t expected to be in the hunt, it’s probably safe to assume the finale will happen at noon on Jan. 1st.

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys will come into the 2025 season carrying a 77-47-2 all-time record against New York. They are a solid 35-26-1 when playing at New York.

Dallas has won 10 of the last 14 games played on the Giants’ home turf.

Last year, Dallas escaped New York with a 20-15 victory.

The Giants have improved their roster. But most of their hopes will ride on Russell Wilson recapturing the magic from his early career.

The Cowboys are in the same boat. Hoping their own QB1 will play like his 2023 self, and not his 2024 edition that lasted just half the year.

Dallas has only played a Week 18 contest just five times.

The first came in 1993, when Emmitt Smith carried Dallas to the NFC East title and the NFC’s top playoff seed at New York.

Since the league added an 18th week on a full-time basis, Dallas has beaten the Eagles (2021) and then played the Commanders in the season finale the last three years.

Washington won in 2022 and 2024, with the Cowboys winning in 2023.

That gives Dallas a 3-2 overall record and 3-1 on the road.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 5-11 when this game kicks off. The Giants likely aren’t going to be much better.

One wonders if the stadium will even be half-full. The TV numbers will likely be worse.

The product out on the field.

Is there a word out there in the English language for something that is even worse than abysmal?

Prediction: Cowboys 13, Giants 10

The Final NFC East Prediction

It really looks like a two-horse race for the NFC East this year. There should be a huge divide between the top two and the bottom two at that.

For now, here is how the NFC East should finish, barring injuries and/or divine intervention: