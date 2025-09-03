Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » A Giant obstacle awaits in Week 18 season finale

A Giant obstacle awaits in Week 18 season finale

by Sep 3, 2025

Baring one of the most amazing turnarounds, the Dallas Cowboys will square off in Week 18 against the Giants to put a merciful end to the 2025 season.

For both teams, for that matter.

The outlook for both is not good. While that does not mean that neither will have any chance at the playoffs, it does seem unlikely that either will be playing after Week 18 ends.

  • Who: New York Giants
  • Where: at MetLife Stadium in Landover, Maryland
  • When: TBD
  • How (to watch): TBD

Because it is the last week of the season, the NFL isn’t officially scheduling any of the last 16 games of the season until shortly after the end of Week 17’s schedule.

Given both the Cowboys and Giants aren’t expected to be in the hunt, it’s probably safe to assume the finale will happen at noon on Jan. 1st.

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys will come into the 2025 season carrying a 77-47-2 all-time record against New York. They are a solid 35-26-1 when playing at New York.

Dallas has won 10 of the last 14 games played on the Giants’ home turf.

A football player in white tackles another player in blue, bringing him to the ground during a football game.

Last year, Dallas escaped New York with a 20-15 victory.

The Giants have improved their roster. But most of their hopes will ride on Russell Wilson recapturing the magic from his early career.

The Cowboys are in the same boat. Hoping their own QB1 will play like his 2023 self, and not his 2024 edition that lasted just half the year.

Dallas has only played a Week 18 contest just five times.

The first came in 1993, when Emmitt Smith carried Dallas to the NFC East title and the NFC’s top playoff seed at New York.

Cowboys Headlines - 40

Since the league added an 18th week on a full-time basis, Dallas has beaten the Eagles (2021) and then played the Commanders in the season finale the last three years.

Washington won in 2022 and 2024, with the Cowboys winning in 2023.

That gives Dallas a 3-2 overall record and 3-1 on the road.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 5-11 when this game kicks off. The Giants likely aren’t going to be much better.

One wonders if the stadium will even be half-full. The TV numbers will likely be worse.

The product out on the field.

Is there a word out there in the English language for something that is even worse than abysmal?

Prediction: Cowboys 13, Giants 10

The Final NFC East Prediction

It really looks like a two-horse race for the NFC East this year. There should be a huge divide between the top two and the bottom two at that.

For now, here is how the NFC East should finish, barring injuries and/or divine intervention:

  • Washington 12-5
  • Philadelphia 11-6
  • Dallas 6-11
  • New York Giants 5-12

Topics

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Previous Story

4 Reasons Why the Dallas Cowboys Will Reach the Playoffs This Season

Next Story

Impact of the Micah Parsons Trade on the Cowboys’ Defense