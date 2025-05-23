Dak Prescott eying Cowboys all-time passing yards record

Before I have folks on here screaming and throwing a fit about Dak Prescott this is just simply an offseason post to fill folks in on what could possibly happen in 2025.

Dak Prescott, assuming no injuries, should easily surpass all three marks and fairly early in the campaign at that. Especially now that he has a legitimate WR2 in George Pickens to throw to.

Let’s settle ourselves and understand. Yes, Dak has not won in January, but no Cowboys quarterback has since Troy Aikman has won anything important, including the guy he is about to pass for the all-time record in passing yards as a Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo.

By The Numbers

Romo is currently the franchise leader at 34,183 yards with Aikman second at 32,942.

Prescott sits in third here as well, but only needs 1,506 yards to slip past Aikman. If he surpasses 2,447 yards this fall, he will have the most career passing yards in franchise history.

That mark could fall sometime around the eighth game of this year.

Not only is Prescott probably going to catch him in the yards, he will likely also run down Romo who is the leader in touchdowns also.

Romo currently holds the mark at 248, but Prescott certainly could run him down late in the season as he starts the year with 213.

Needing 36 touchdowns would mean matching his total from 2023. Prescott’s career high for a single season is 37, set in 2021.

Realistic Expectations

Let’s remember that Dak is coming off his second major surgery, and I hope that he plays the entire year and if he does with the addition of Pickens, I think this offense is actually going to be pretty good.

They still have no running game, but teams are going to have to worry about CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. That should at least lift the pressure off of a running back by committee that this team is going to attempt to run back.

Dak Prescott speaks on his two No. 1s pic.twitter.com/qCuc5PFCS4 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 21, 2025

It sounds like the culture that Brian Schottenheimer is bringing to the locker room is really working on some of these guys, and he seems like a head coach off the field, but when the lights get bright, he is going to be able to make it work.

Neither Dak nor Brian have any excuse now that Jerry and the front office actually made a move that made them significantly better on the offensive side of the football.

Breaking the yards record and the touchdown record for the Dallas Cowboys will mean nothing for Dak like it meant nothing for Tony Romo, because in the end, neither of them won a dang thing.