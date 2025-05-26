2026 NFL Draft: Could the Son of a Cowboys Great Be Dallas’s Next Steal?

I know what you’re thinking: We’re talking about the 2026 NFL Draft already? I’ll admit it is early, but when a draft class carries a storyline like this one, it’s worth talking about 11 months in advance.

In 1991, the Dallas Cowboys selected Miami defensive tackle Russell Maryland with the first overall pick. Three Super Bowl rings and a Pro Bowl later, the big man in the interior became a staple of the 1990s Cowboys.

His son, RJ Maryland, is now a tight end for the SMU Mustangs, and he could quickly become a top prospect in the 2026 draft.

SMU’s RJ Maryland (Russell Maryland’s son) officially has my attention. He’s up to 7 catches for 128 yards right now and has just taken over late in this game. Very athletic 6-4 237 TE.pic.twitter.com/CFN3yz15Yu — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonSk1) August 25, 2024

I’ll remind you that Dallas could quickly become a tight end-needy team, as Jake Ferugson is headed into a contract year, and the front office may see him as expendable with other major extensions on the way.

If Ferguson were to walk, the tight end room would be filled with a lot of guys who have barely contributed in the NFL. That would clearly make the position a priority in the next draft.

Maryland, 20, is an athletic specimen who showed huge flashes in 2024 for SMU; the only problem was, he tore his ACL in October amid a big performance against Stanford. 2025 will be his comeback season.

The Southlake, Texas, native started last year with an eight-reception, 162-yard performance against Nevada, and was first-team All-AAC in 2023.

If he can combine his athleticism and production with good health this fall, you’re going to see his name skyrocket in draft talks. His NFL pedigree certainly won’t hurt either, and it’s what could bring him to Dallas.

Jerry Jones loves players who carry connections to Texas or the Cowboys directly.

Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn on the call he made to tell his son, Deuce Vaughn, that the Cowboys were drafting him pic.twitter.com/9breppzqqy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2023

If Maryland can recover strongly and put up the big season he’s been inching towards, his name will enter Dallas’ minds before the other top tight ends because of his father. Whether you agree with that philosophy or not, you can’t argue that it wouldn’t happen.

Of course, it is very early to have these discussions, but just as the NFL season approaches, college ball does too.

RJ Maryland, considering his position and his family tree, should be a top name to watch for Cowboys fans. If we’re going to talk about Arch Manning pipe dreams a year (or two) away, it’s fair to talk about a much more realistic option.

In short, watch some SMU football in a few months. You might just be watching a top Cowboys prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.