Cowboy Clout: Will Endorsements Keep the Team Together

Does clout have any weight with front offices? Fans will see if high-caliber players’ endorsements affect the Dallas Cowboys’ front-office decisions.

Jerry Jones is known for doing things his own way and not caring about the opinions of others, but could that change this year with how the team has played?

As we all know, the Dallas Cowboys have faced numerous injuries and their overall record is not what was expected at this point in the year.

The team’s record is not only poor, but every win the Cowboys achieve from this point forward will only impact their draft position. The possibility of reaching the playoffs seems unlikely unless everything aligns perfectly. However, can we blame the head coach for this situation?

Mike McCarthy is Not at Fault

Mike McCarthy has been a steady head coach for this team over the last few years. He has led the team to multiple 12–5 records and the playoffs.

Fans want playoff success, but would another head coach be able to have any better success when dealing with the Cowboys’ front office?

Honestly, unless it is a young coach who knows no better than to take a backseat to Jones or a battle-tested coach who takes no enemies and will stand up to Jones, the next coach would be an interesting choice.

This was said to say that Mike McCarthy has learned to navigate the front office to get what he needs. A new coach will run into a wall known as Jerry Jones.

This season has not been on Mike McCarthy. For the most part, injuries have hurt this team more than any coach could.

The defense has yet to play many snaps with all of their starters on the field at the same time. This problem can be seen by teams putting up big numbers once the injuries started piling up.

Mike McCarthy is a good coach, even if his offensive system is antique. That can be fixed by bringing in a young offensive coordinator to call the plays. The offense had good success with Kellen Moore, but he needed complete control of the offense.

If Mike McCarthy gets another season with the team, it would not be a bad idea for him to find a young mind to take over the offense. Then, McCarthy can just focus on the game and the players.

Several big names have endorsed Mike McCarthy, but will their clout affect the decision to retain the much-maligned coach?

Tom Brady’s Endorsment

Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about football, is one of the big names using his clout to show support for Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and it’s clear that the decision regarding his future, as well as that of the current coaching staff, rests in the hands of longtime team owner Jerry Jones.

Despite the surrounding uncertainty and criticism, NFL icon Tom Brady has confidently voiced his support for McCarthy. Tom Brady said:

“Oh, I think Coach McCarthy is a great coach. His 18th season as a head coach,” Brady said on Thursday. The seven-time Super Bowl winner also lauded McCarthy’s leadership and play-calling skills.

“He’s a leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he’s a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks.”

“He’s got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He’s got a championship DNA. I think he’s one of the better coaches in the NFL, absolutely.”

This is high praise from a quarterback who has won numerous Super Bowls and had one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

The clout Tom Brady brings to the table may attract the attention of Jerry Jones.

The next person’s comments hit a little closer to home for the Cowboys.

Troy Aikman likes Mike McCarthy

Who better to get support from than a Dallas Cowboys legend and a Jerry Jones guy?

Troy Aikman knows what it takes to win in the NFL and his comments hit close to home because he knows the Cowboys culture.

He is and always will be vocal about the Dallas Cowboys and the moves they make, but the comments made about Mike McCarthy should be heard by the front office.

During ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Aikman confidently praised McCarthy while he and his broadcast partner, Joe Buck, analyzed Dallas’ impressive victory over Washington.

Troy Aikman during a discussion with Joe Buck on MNF about the #DallasCowboys win over Washington yesterday:



“Mike McCarthy is a hell of a football coach.” — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 26, 2024

“You’ve heard me say it before, but Mike McCarthy is a hell of a football coach.”

Clearly, this is not the first time Troy Aikman has supported Mike McCarthy, and Jerry Jones must be aware of what his former Super Bowl Champion is saying.

This isn’t even the biggest endorsement, the biggest endorsement is from a current player.

Dak Prescott Interview in Support of Mike McCarthy

Dak Prescott, the highest paid quarterback in the NFL, wants his coach back next season. The clout he holds is more than the other two because of his current player status and contract.

The injured quarterback did an interview talking about his support of Mike McCarthy and is heartbroken he cannot help his coach secure the job for next year.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Yahoo! Sports‘s Jori Epstein. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance—another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it. But I wholeheartedly believe in him.”

This is huge coming from the star quarterback. Will Jerry Jones be able to put ego aside and say he has heard what is being said about Mike McCarthy from big names around the NFL?

Jerry Jones has not shot down the idea of bringing Mike McCarthy back.

Maybe hearing from the likes of Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Dak Prescott will bring some weight. The final decision is with Jones and the front office, and the decision could cause waves in the organization.