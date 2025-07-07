Cowboys All-Pro arrested; charged with 2 misdemeanors

The Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with a refreshed sense of purpose, free from the distractions that have plagued them in recent years.

Yet that renewed calm has already been shattered.

Reports of Dallas Cowboys players making headlines remain a recurring theme, and the latest storm surrounds All‑Pro KR/PR and WR KaVontae Turpin.

His arrest in Allen, Texas, over the weekend during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 6, in Collin County once again grabs top billing across every sports show and sports media feed.

It seems there’s no offseason quiet when a Cowboy is involved.

Any news involving one of America’s most popular teams becomes the lead story, dominating breakfast table chatter, podcasts, and TV sports rundowns nationwide.

Arrested in Allen

At approximately midnight Saturday, July 5, Turpin was taken into custody by the Allen Police Department and booked into Collin County Jail.

He faces two misdemeanor charges: unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

His bond was set at $1,500, which he posted by early Sunday afternoon.

As of this writing late Sunday evening, neither the Cowboys nor Turpin’s representatives have offered a public statement.

Early Impact

Turpin joined the Cowboys in 2022 after shining in the USFL as the league’s MVP.

Though undrafted out of TCU, he made an immediate impact on special teams. In his debut season, Turpin scored a punt and kickoff return touchdown during preseason, earning his spot on the roster.

He’s since blossomed into a cornerstone of Dallas’s return game.

Fast forward to 2024: Turpin achieved 1st‑Team All‑Pro honors and his second trip to the Pro Bowl, leading the NFL with a staggering 33.5‑yard kickoff return average.

His longest? A 99‑yard kickoff return touchdown against Washington.

He also became the first Cowboy to earn touchdowns via receiving, punt return, and kickoff return in a single season, hauling in a career‑high 31 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Through three seasons, Turpin has appeared in 50 games (2 starts), catching 44 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 219 yards and one more score.

His special teams totals are equally impressive: 2,274 return yards and two return touchdowns.

Expectations for 2025

Heading into 2025, Turpin appears poised for an expanded offensive role.

New HC Brian Schottenheimer has signaled increased usage of Turpin’s speed and playmaking ability in the passing game.

While continuing to be one of the league’s premier return men, Turpin now looks to cement himself as a legitimate contributor on offense.

The Cowboys clearly think highly of him.

In March, they rewarded Turpin with a 3yr/$18 million extension, making him the highest‑paid special teams player in the NFL.

Attention in a Slow News Cycle

Turpin’s arrest will not be ignored.

Fans and analysts will closely watch how the Cowboys handle this off‑field issue.

Still, his on‑field achievements remain undeniable.

He exploded onto the scene, earning All‑Pro honors and playoff-caliber returns, and is set to take on a bigger offensive role in 2025.

However, as history has shown, any legal trouble involving a Cowboy becomes national news.

Turpin’s talent is indisputable, but this arrest has ensured his name will be front and center once more, overshadowing any hope for a quiet offseason and dominating early season narratives in locker rooms and broadcast studios alike.