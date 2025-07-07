No Hail Mary here for Dak Prescott, yet

As we continue our review of the best Cowboys players by last name, we hit P through T. And we hit a decision sure to cause ire among the more recent faithful.

We’ll cut to the chase. Dak Prescott is not the best player on the P-named list.

Let’s give the Dak Pack a minute to compose themselves and then look at who is.

They can catch up with us at Q.

Drew’s Winning Ways

Prescott (2016-25) is going to set some franchise records this year. There is no argument there.

He’s a great regular season quarterback and there’s no argument there, either.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (2021-25) is going to set some franchise records too.

But what keeps both from the top of this list, for now, is their playoff record. Neither has gotten it done when it counts.

Which is why Drew Pearson (1973-83) takes the title, again, for now.

Pearson stepped up when it mattered. The Hail Mary game in Minnesota was just the prime example of Pearson’s ability to rise to the occasion.

Among the other honorable mentions are: running back Preston Pearson (1975-80), running back Don Perkins (1961-68), and defensive tackle Jethro Pugh (1965-78).

The Best: Drew Pearson

The Mighty Quinn

This should be the only allowed tie out of the 26 letters. Because there are only two players in Cowboys’ history with last names beginning with the letter Q.

Both only played for a single season in Dallas.

But, defensive Robert Quinn made the most of his single season with the Cowboys, with 11.5 sacks in 2019.

Quarterback Mike Quinn (1998), you ask? He never threw a pass and got to down the ball five times for -6 yards rushing that year.

The Best: Robert Quinn

Romo Loses Again

I know the easy out here is to take quarterback Tony Romo (2004-16) and if he’d managed to even get to a Super Bowl, he might be in the top spot.

But he didn’t and there’s really one player that clearly deserves it more.

Defensive back Mel Renfo (1964-77). The man’s a Hall of Famer, and a Super Bowl champion. Just how do you overlook that?

Center Tom Rafferty (1976-89) would have given Romo a run for his money too.

A distant fourth was Dan Reeves, who played running back from 1965-72, and was a big part of Dallas’ offensive attack.

The Best: Mel Renfro.

The Toughest Call Of All

Really? In this corner we have Roger Staubach (QB – 1969-79). In the other corner we have Emmitt Smith (RB – 1990-2002).

And we have to pick one to be the best of the S-players?

Honestly, there is no right answer, nor is there a wrong one.

But someone has to be the best. It’s just a matter of what criteria you choose.

Staubach led Dallas to four Super Bowls, winning two. If not for a dropped pass and some dubious officiating, he wins all four.

Smith won three championships in four years.

He’s also the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

And that’s the tie-breaker to give Smith the win by a whisker, so thin it’s almost immeasurable.

Just think how the honorable mentions must feel. All four of them could easily have won if they had a different first letter in their surname.

Defensive back Deion Sanders (1995-99), offensive guard Herb Scott (1975-84), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (2011-23), and center Mark Stepnoski (1989-94, 1999-2001) all had stellar careers in Dallas.

The Best: Emmitt Smith

Too Bad George

To be honest, George Teague (DB – 1996, 1998-2001) was in the running, but he played at Alabama so – DISQUALIFIED.

I’m kidding about the Alabama disqualifier. Teague and I often interact over on Twitter/X and I owe him one.

Running back Duane Thomas would also have been in the running, but he flamed out after playing for the Cowboys in 1970-71.

Which left a two-man race for the best of the T-players. Both had solid careers, but only one has Super Bowl rings on his fingers.

Defensive back Dennis Thurman (1978-85) was a solid player, but he just missed out on the Cowboys’ championship run of the 70s.

Offensive tackle Mark Tuinei (1983-1997) played with Thurman for three seasons and was around for the Cowboys’ three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

He was also a force on the offensive line. Smith might never have caught Payton without Tuinei

The Best: Mark Tuinei.