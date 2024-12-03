Why this Cowboys coach might get a pass and return for 2025

Over the last few weeks we have all wondered the same thing, can Mike McCarthy really save his job, and be rewarded a contract extension?

This is a topic I really feel is needing some extra attention, mainly because, sure, this team has won a lot of games under Mike McCarthy, but what do they have to show for it? A lot of nothing.

As you look around the league, you see it continuing to get younger, something the Cowboys are not doing.

Before we dive deep into this, no, the Dallas Cowboys are not going to make Deion Sanders, Jason Witten or any of those like the next head coach, so we can let all that go.

I gotta be honest, I'm enjoying this. Screw Jerry Jones. The more the Cowboys lose, the more heat he takes ... and deserves. Worst owner and "GM" ever. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 13, 2024

Mike McCarthy Extension?

Jerry Jones said last week that he would not rule out a Mike McCarthy extension. I don’t understand what he is thinking.

Is Jerry trying to give Mike a pass for the injuries that did not start until about week 5? This team was not good with their full roster against the Saints, Ravens or Lions, but sure let’s use that excuse because Jerry loves him a “yes” man as the head coach.

“The bottom line is that he’s the entire package. I know there was criticism out there. We all do. He is used to that, but, make no mistake about it, Mike has such detail. He is very innovative in his approach to communication with players and his staff,” Jones said.”

Bring me the postgame audio of Jerry Jones saying they’re 5-7, have won two in a row and anything is possible. I’m ready for it. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 29, 2024

“He is good to work with. I haven’t ever been associated with a coach that wasn’t good to work with. That’s never been an issue.”

I am not saying any of this is not true, but regardless of how this season finishes, unless the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, it is time for a change.

Yet…… I honestly feel like Jerry might bring him back because of the injuries, and that is the issue.

The Problem

Again, the problem is if they move off McCarthy, who wants to take this job, knowing they have to wait for Jerry Jones to make the final call on dang near everything.

It has to be getting old and so annoying, yet really the only two coaches to deal with it are McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

We thought he would never move off of him, but he did.

I think this team needs to get younger and even bring in another actual offensive play caller.

Man, this Cowboys tape is a tough watch again… play design, details/execution (bc can’t be sure which it is), Dak not playing well, etc… it would be so frustrating watching that as an O!!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 28, 2024

McCarthy did well calling plays last season, until it matters, but it was not good to start the year, and we saw that with the lopsided games against the Saints, Ravens, Lions and the Eagles.

They aren’t good enough on offense with or without Dak Prescott.

Don’t let beating the worst team in football, the Giants, and a win against the Commanders, fool you. Changes need to be made when this season is over.

While Prescott was not playing great before his injury, the offense did him zero favors.

Between McCarthy’s poor route concepts and the lack of a secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, Prescott threw into tight windows at the highest rate of any quarterback before he went down.

We saw the same thing in the first two games with Cooper Rush. He he threw for 45 yards against the Eagles, guys.

The Solution

There is no solution, this team is going to be just like 2024 next season. They are going to maybe win one more game, and draft between 13-16 and get a guy that will not a Superstar impact right away.

Probably resign McCarthy, and use injuries as an excuse to do so, and we will be sitting here a year from now wishing this was once again over.

Let’s see how the rest of this season goes, but this is a revolving door. It would be nice to see the other side for once.