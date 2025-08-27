Analyzing the Cowboys’ initial 53 man roster

The Dallas Cowboys have officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players, and as always, the process was both difficult and dramatic.

Every year, tough decisions are made, and this season was no different. The Cowboys entered camp with one of the deepest rosters in recent memory, and that depth made roster cuts particularly brutal.

The good news for the players who didn’t make it is that many will find opportunities elsewhere, whether on practice squads or active rosters across the league.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest moves in the Cowboys’ initial 53-man roster.

PUP and IR-R Designations

One of the key elements of roster construction involves juggling injured players who can still return later in the season.

The Cowboys officially placed three players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Shavon Revel, and CB Josh Butler.

By rule, these players must miss at least the first four games of the season but can be activated afterward.

Additionally, the Cowboys designated two players to the Injured Reserve (IR-R) list with a return designation: DE Payton Turner and WR Jonathan Mingo.

Both are expected back at some point during the year, but their absences will create short-term depth challenges.

Losing Turner takes away a rotational pass rusher the team was counting on, while Mingo’s knee injury opens up questions about the receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Notable Released Veterans

Every year, some surprising names show up among the released veterans, but 2025 was predictable. OL La’el Collins, who once anchored the right side of the Cowboys’ line, was let go after failing to solidify a role in camp.

QB Will Grier, who had flashes in the preseason but ultimately couldn’t overtake Joe Milton for the backup job, is now free to sign elsewhere.

Finally, CB Kemon Hall was also released, though he could draw quick interest as a depth option around the league.

Since all of these players are vested veterans, they bypass the waiver process and are free agents immediately.

Strategic Roster Maneuvers?

The Cowboys are well-known for their clever “roster gymnastics” when cutdown day arrives, and this year was no different.

CJ Goodwin, the Cowboys’ special teams ace, was released but is widely expected to re-sign once other roster adjustments are made.

DB Israel Mukuamu and DL Earnest Brown IV also seem to be part of this roster juggling act.

The expectation is that at least two of these players will circle back in Week 1, elevated from the practice squad or re-signed outright after injured players are officially moved to IR-R.

Waiving Goodbye

The waiver wire will be worth monitoring over the next 24 hours, as some young Cowboys may not make it through to the practice squad.

RB Deuce Vaughn, despite his popularity among fans, was waived after a tough preseason in which he struggled to find running lanes.

Wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks also did not make the cut, but both showed flashes that could make them attractive to other receiver-needy teams.

If they clear waivers, the Cowboys will likely try to keep at least one of them on the practice squad.

For the Fans

Finally, a look at some of the players fans are thrilled to see make the roster.

Rookie RB Phil Mafah earned a spot with a strong preseason showing, though he will soon be shifted to IR-R after picking up an “injury”.

DE James Houston secured a role as a rotational pass rusher, giving the Cowboys another young piece off the edge.

DT Perrion Winfrey also made the roster, and his disruptive play inside could prove critical given the Cowboys’ struggles at that spot in recent years.

Meanwhile, CB Zion Childress survived final cuts, and his versatility in the secondary has fans excited about his potential impact.

Initial Doesn’t Mean Permanent

The Cowboys’ initial 53-man roster is set, but “initial” is always the key word. Over the coming days, expect moves, adjustments, and returns that will reshape the roster once again.

For now, though, the Cowboys boast a deep, talented squad, and the competition that got them here is proof of just how strong this team’s foundation really is heading into 2025.