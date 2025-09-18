Cowboys Lock In Kicker After Bland, Smith Deals and Parsons Trade

Jerry Jones didn’t hesitate to eye his next roster cornerstone after inking deals for two young stars, keeping the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason momentum rolling.

With extensions locked in for cornerback DaRon Bland and left guard Tyler Smith, the owner and GM shifted focus to a special teams standout who’s quietly become indispensable: kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Jones floated the idea during his regular spot on 105.3 The Fan, igniting chatter among a fanbase already buzzing over the team’s revamped look.

That buzz has only grown as bettors flock to wager on Dallas’ path through a grueling NFC East schedule.

This past summer, the Cowboys’ management surprised people by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In return, Dallas acquired Kenny Clark, a defensive tackle, and first-round draft choices in 2026 and 2027.

This move created more budget flexibility and addressed a key weakness in their run defense. It also freed up roughly $20 million in breathing room, fueling Jones’ push to reward rising talent.

Bland signed a four-year, $92 million pact right before the 2025 season, fortifying the secondary against aerial assaults.

Smith followed with a blockbuster four-year, $96 million extension with $81.2 million guaranteed, which crowned him the NFL’s richest left guard and locked the O-line through 2030.

Jones champions this youth infusion as the blueprint for a perennial powerhouse

Parsons’ exit smarted for sure. The guy notched 1.5 sacks in his Packers debut—but it realigned resources toward trench warfare and draft ammo.

Supporters who initially howled now nod along, especially after Clark’s immediate impact: he stuffed the run for losses in the opener, anchoring a D-line that bent but rarely broke.

The extra picks? They hand the scouts leverage to snag blue-chip prospects or flip for vets, keeping the pipeline stocked.

Brandon Aubrey’s star turn in the Cowboys’ pulse-pounding 40-37 overtime thriller against the New York Giants catapulted him straight into extension talks. He drilled the winner from 48 yards out, silencing a raucous crowd after Dak Prescott’s late-game magic flipped a 10-point deficit.

Jones beamed about it on air, calling Aubrey a rock in the storm, and confirming chats had heated up post-kick.

The 83-year-old mogul assured listeners that he was on their radar and that they would get something done, underscoring how the 29-year-old’s reliability fits Dallas’ win-now ethos.

What makes Aubrey extension-worthy?

His backstory screams underdog grit.

A Division I soccer standout at Notre Dame, he pivoted to kicking in the USFL before landing with the Cowboys in 2023.

He wasted zero time, launching a franchise-record 35 straight field goals to open his career and snagging a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.

This season, he’s 5-for-5 on kicks through two games, averaging 65 yards on touchbacks that bury returners.

Jones values that versatility, and locking him in now dodges the free-agent frenzy that could spike his price.

Timeline-wise, Jones played coy but implied speed, saying that they’re moving fast on this one. It tracks with Dallas’ pattern of swift rewards for culture fits.

Aubrey thrives in the spotlight, from ice-in-veins makes at AT&T to mentoring rookies. At 1-1 after a gut-wrenching 28-24 Week 1 slip to the Eagles, the squad craves that special teams edge heading into a Thursday night clash with the Bears.

A deal here could spark locker-room fire, reminding everyone the Cowboys play for rings, not regrets.

On-field ripples from the Parsons swap keep unfolding

The defense flashed against the Giants, with Clark logging a sack and Trevon Diggs swatting two passes, but it coughed up 450 passing yards, and Daniel Jones feasted before crumbling.

The offense hummed under Prescott, who diced secondaries with 320 yards and three scores, while Javonte Williams churned 112 rushing yards in a committee backfield tweak.

Jones singled out Prescott, Clark, Williams, and the interior line as game-changers in his debriefs.

Cautious notes?

Bland’s foot tweak clouds his return. Stephen Jones pegged it a long shot for Week 3, testing depth against Justin Fields’ mobility.

To counter the pass-rush dip, Dallas scooped Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year, up-to-$6 million flyer. The three-time Pro Bowler brings proven juice, tallying a strip-sack in his debut and mentoring DeMarcus Lawrence.

It’s classic Jones: opportunistic grabs that blend splash with smarts, eyeing a balanced attack over star-chasing.

This Aubrey pursuit caps a savvy summer for a franchise forever chasing Lombardi glory. By prioritizing glue guys like him, Jones builds depth that withstands the NFC’s gauntlet from Philly’s blitz to Detroit’s ground-and-pound.

Fans sense the shift: less drama, more dominance.

As the Cowboys grind toward January, expect more tweaks. Maybe a receiver flip or secondary tweak, but Aubrey’s ink seems the surest bet, ensuring those do-or-die drives end with swishes, not shanks.