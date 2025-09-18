In under 3 seasons of play, is Aubrey already the best ever?

In the 65-plus seasons of Dallas Cowboys football, there have been 40 players that have attempted a field goal in a regular season contest.

In just 36 games, Brandon Aubrey has already staked his claim on being the best kicker in the NFL. He’s well on his way to being the best-ever in Cowboys’ history.

And he’s only in his third season.

Nor is he kicking a lot of them from point-blank range.

Aubrey has nailed four kicks of 60 yards or more in the regular season. He hit one from 66 yards in a preseason game.

The way he’s been kicking he’d better be Jerry Jones’ next contract extension on the list.

Cowboys Greatest Kickers

Dan Bailey remains Dallas’ all-time leader in field goals made with 186 in 108 games. Aubrey has 82 made field goals in 36 games.

Rafael Septien is the only kicker between them at 162 in 137 games.

Aubrey’s 64-yarder to send Sunday’s game into overtime had tied him for third with Chris Boniol (48 games) at 81 made before taking sole possession with the overtime winner.

Aubrey’s made percentage stands at 90.1%, ahead of Bailey’s 88.2% and far better than Septien’s 71.7%. Boniol finished at 87.1%

Only Kai Forbath has a higher percentage, having converted all 10 of his attempts over a three-game stretch in 2019.

Aubrey’s accuracy is not impacted by his length. He has hit 27-of-30 of his field goals (90%) from 50 yards or more.

His 27 makes from beyond 50 tied Bailey for the most made in franchise history.

Bailey was 27-of-40 (67.5%) in Dallas from beyond 50 yards.

The 60-Yard Club

Here are the longest kicks in NFL history and you’ll notice Aubrey’s name a lot in here. You’ll also notice another name once associated with Dallas too:

66 yards – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – 2021

65 yards – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2024

64 yards – Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2025; Matt Prater, Denver Broncos – 2013

63 yards – Joey Slye, New England Patriots – 2024, Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2019, Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers – 2018, David Akers, San Francisco 49ers – 2012, Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders – 2011, Jason Elam, Denver Broncos – 1998, Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints – 1970

62 yards – Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals – 2023, Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs – 2022, Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals – 2021, Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2019, Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2018, Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots – 2017, Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2006

61 yards – Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills – 2024, Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles – 2023, Joey Slye, Washington Commanders – 2023, Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings – 2022, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans – 2021, Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos – 2021, Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks – 2020, Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles – 2017, Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams – 2015, Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – 2013, Jay Feely, Arizona Cardinals – 2012, Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders – 2009

60 yards – Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers – 2025, Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2024, Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys – 2023, Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs – 2023, Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams – 2022, Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints – 2022, Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys – 2022, Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals – 2016, Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams – 2012, Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins – 2010, Rob Bironas, Tennessee Titans – 2006, Morten Andersen, New Orleans Saints – 1991, Steve Cox, Cleveland Browns – 1984