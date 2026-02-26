Cowboys OL in question after Klayton Adams’ latest comments

A lot is going on right now with the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the issues are either signing a player to an extension, or worrying about how they are going to fix the defensive side of the football.

Yet, one thing has come up this week that is kinda interesting, and if the Cowboys had an issue on the offensive side of the ball a year ago, it came from the inconsistent play of the offensive line.

With that said, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams sounds like he wants to keep him at his All-Pro position, left guard, and not try and move him to tackle, which they tried for a few games to end the 2025 regular season.

““I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future,” Adams told 105.3 The Fan. “(But) I know this, when we have those three inside guys (Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker) playing together, it’s one of our greatest strengths.

“So do we kinda want to soften one of the things we’re really good at to try to make up at another position? I think in an ideal world, no.”

I am glad that Adams is speaking his mind. The Eagles tried to interview him a few months ago, and the Cowboys blocked it.

He is a really good coach, and would trust him if he wanted to call the plays instead of Schotty.

Keep Him At Guard

I 100% agree with keeping him at guard. Smith has established himself as a star at guard, a Pro Bowler for the last three years and a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

Adams added that he thinks the Cowboys needed to move Smith last year to get their five best offensive linemen on the field. But he also is in favor of giving Guyton more time to put together a full, healthy season at tackle with Smith remaining inside.

Here is the only issue that I have.

If Guyton doesn’t live up to expectations, gets hurt or something happens, then Dallas might be in trouble. If they move Smith to left tackle, which he played a little bit in college, it would solve the issue.

Sounds like Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams would prefer to keep Tyler Smith at left guard. Adams on @1053thefan: “I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future. (But) I know this, when we have those three inside guys (Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker)… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 25, 2026

I bet they draft some depth guys anyway, but that would be my only push back.

So if we look at the current state of the offensive line, Guyton is still slotted to be the left tackle, probably his last year, or he will be cut.

Smith should stay at left guard, Cooper Beebe will return to be the center, and Tyler Booker, who had a great rookie year, will be back at right guard.

Here is the issue I have and maybe the worst contract in recent years: Terence Steele is the right tackle and still has three years left on his deal worth an average of 16.5 million per season!

Dallas might roll with this again next year and draft a few depth guys in rounds 4 through 7 because they have no day two picks, and they do not need to waste one of their first two round picks on that side of the ball.

It is a huge guessing game as to what Dallas may do, but if one thing needs to be better on that side of the ball it is the offensive line, and they have the talent, they just need to be more consistent.

Javonte Williams is back and should be poised for another solid year.

One thing that cost the offense was poor play in the trenches.

At times, pass protection was awful for Dak Prescott and run blocking by the tackles was inconsistent. Getting the OL combination right will be crucial.

We will see how things go over the next several months, but if George Pickens returns, the offense is going to be running it back, and if they get constant play on the offensive line, they should be just fine no matter what position Tyler Smith plays in 2026.