Cowboys rookies receive their jersey numbers ahead of minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 draft class has officially been welcomed to the team with the unveiling of their jersey numbers.

As these nine rookies gear up for rookie minicamp and the upcoming season, fans now have their first visual cue to begin imagining what this talented group could look like on Sundays.

Here’s a breakdown of each draftee, their jersey number, and what it might signify for their future in Big D.

#52 OG Tyler Booker

Selected to help bolster the Cowboys’ offensive line, Tyler Booker arrives from Alabama as a powerful, road-grading guard.

Donning #52, a number often worn by physical, lunch-pail linemen, Booker looks to step into a role vacated by the retirement of Zack Martin.

Known for his run-blocking prowess and ability to anchor in pass protection, his number choice pays homage to the tough-nosed interior linemen of Cowboys history.

Previous players to wear #52 include LB Dexter Coakley and OL Connor Williams.

#41 DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Donovan Ezeiruaku, the disruptive edge rusher from Boston College, has been assigned #41.

Though unconventional for a defensive end, Ezeiruaku’s versatility as a hybrid edge makes the number fitting in today’s NFL.

Known for his quick burst and relentless motor, he’ll bring pressure off the edge and looks to carve out a role in the rotation early.

Wearing #41, he channels the energy of modern edge rushers who can play in space and attack the quarterback.

Previous players to wear #41 include CB Terence Newman and CB Charlie Waters.

#27 CB Shavon Revel

Shavon Revel takes over jersey #27 as he joins the Dallas secondary.

The physical cornerback from East Carolina impressed scouts with his ball skills and long frame. #27 has traditionally been worn by hard-nosed corners and safeties, and Revel fits that mold.

Expect him to be a special teams contributor immediately, with a chance to push for time in nickel and dime packages.

Previous players to wear #27 include the recently departed CB Jourdan Lewis and S J.J. Wilcox.

#34 RB Jaydon Blue

Speedster running back Jaydon Blue out of Texas will sport #34 for the Cowboys.

The number carries weight, worn by legendary backs in NFL history, and Blue will hope to add to that legacy.

Known for his explosive cutbacks and acceleration, Blue will compete in a backfield committee and offers intriguing upside as a third-down option.

Fans are excited to see how #34 flashes in open space.

Previous players to wear #34 include RB Herschel Walker and RB Philip Tanner.

#50 LB Shemar James

Shemar James, a sideline-to-sideline linebacker from Florida, enters camp wearing #50.

It’s a prototypical linebacker number, and James has the instincts and physicality to match.

He’ll be expected to contribute on special teams early but could quickly rise the depth chart thanks to his athleticism and football IQ. #50 will be one to watch when the pads come on.

Previous Cowboys to wear #50 include LB Sean Lee and LB D.D. Lewis.

#69 OL Ajani Cornelius

Ajani Cornelius, a versatile offensive lineman out of Oregon, will wear #69.

Known for his powerful base and high motor, Cornelius brings valuable depth to the tackle and guard spots.

While the number often draws a chuckle, it’s one Cornelius will wear with pride as he looks to earn his place in the rotation and develop into a long-term starter.

#93 DT Jay Toia

Jay Toia, a 325-pound run-stuffing tackle out of UCLA, will wear #93.

That number has often been linked with dominant interior linemen, and Toia hopes to carry on that tradition.

His strength at the point of attack and ability to eat up double teams will be key for Dallas’ revamped run defense.

Look for #93 to be a fixture in early-down packages.

#37 RB Phil Mafah

Power back Phil Mafah, out of Clemson, dons jersey #37.

It’s a throwback-style number for a downhill runner, and Mafah fits the image perfectly. He’s a physical runner who excels between the tackles and could quickly emerge as the Cowboys’ short-yardage and goal-line option.

Mafah’s punishing style may make #37 a fan favorite before long.

#72 Tommy Akingbesote

Rounding out the draft class, seventh-round defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote dons #72.

His progression at Maryland, culminating in a senior season with 32 tackles and five tackles-for-loss, showcases his development and potential to contribute to the Cowboys’ defensive interior.