Cowboys should target veteran DT still on the market

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines earlier this offseason when they acquired veteran DT Kenny Clark in the blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

While Clark’s presence immediately upgraded the interior of the defensive line, there’s reason to believe the Cowboys should not stop there.

Depth is still a concern, particularly at the 1-technique position, and veteran DT Christian Wilkins is the ideal fit to round out the rotation.

Three key factors make this a move Dallas should seriously consider: their defensive efficiency against the run without Clark, the injury setback to Perrion Winfrey, and the value Wilkins could bring as a reliable backup to Clark.

Clark Needs a Breather

Kenny Clark is a proven run stuffer, but even the best defensive tackles can’t be on the field for every snap.

The Cowboys’ run defense metrics in Week 1 showed a glaring trend: when Clark came off the field, the interior gaps opened up and Saquon Barkley found daylight far too easily.

That overreliance on one player creates a dangerous imbalance, especially in a long season where offensive lines will key in on Clark with double teams.

Adding another high-caliber defensive tackle like Wilkins would prevent the Cowboys from having such a steep drop-off in efficiency.

He’s a player who can plug running lanes, absorb blocks, and keep linebackers clean, something the defense struggled to do in Clark’s absence.

For a team with championship aspirations, shoring up this vulnerability is a must.

Winfrey to IR

Dallas entered camp with hopes that Perrion Winfrey could provide much-needed depth behind Clark. Unfortunately, with Winfrey now headed to injured reserve, that plan has been derailed.

Depth at defensive tackle is already thin, and relying on a mix of young, unproven players isn’t a championship-level solution.

Winfrey’s injury creates a roster hole that demands attention sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys cannot afford to gamble on health and development alone, particularly in the trenches where battles are won with experience, leverage, and strength.

Wilkins, entering his prime and boasting both durability and consistency, would immediately stabilize the rotation and mitigate the loss of Winfrey.

A Steady Presence

Christian Wilkins is more than just a rotational body. He’s a versatile, disruptive force who has proven his ability to impact both phases of the game.

Known for his quickness off the snap, high motor, and ability to generate pressure from the interior, Wilkins could offer Dallas the rare luxury of having two reliable 1-tech anchors.

As Clark’s backup, Wilkins would not only spell the veteran but also allow DC Matt Eberflus to experiment with heavier fronts, pairing both players in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

His presence would give Dallas the flexibility to stay fresh late in games and across the season, minimizing fatigue and maximizing effectiveness.

In a league where stopping the run has become increasingly important in playoff football, adding Wilkins could be the difference between a good defense and an elite one.