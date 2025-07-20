Destination Oxnard: The Dallas Cowboys arrive at camp today

The Dallas Cowboys will begin arriving in Oxnard, California throughout the day as they prepare to open training camp for the upcoming season.

The 2025 edition of the Cowboys comes to camp with a brand-new coaching staff for the first time since 2020. Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer will try to be the first to have a winning season in his inaugural year in Dallas since Wade Phillips in 2007.

Like Phillips, Jason Garrett, and Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer will have an established QB1 and will only need to make some adjustments to the offensive approach.

Watching how these adjustments are made will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow this summer.

Other Issues At Camp

Some of the bigger questions that will be answered over the next few weeks are:

The offensive line. It seems likely that Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Tyler Smith are locked in at their respective positions.

Tyler Guyton will probably start but he will have to improve upon his rookie season to keep the job.

Terence Steele will also need to show he can retain his starting right tackle slot.

The battle for the starting running back job will also be closely watched. None of the five backs on the roster should feel like they have the job locked up as they arrive.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive backfield will also need to be sorted out.

And finally, recent crowd attendance has been down in Oxnard. It will be interesting to see how many fans show up this year, hoping to see signs of improvement over last year’s dismal finish.

Training Camp Schedule

Training Camp Calendar (per www.dallascowboys.com)

Practice times are in Pacific Time, Preseason games are in Central Time]