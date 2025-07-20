Inside The Star » Training Camp » Destination Oxnard: The Dallas Cowboys arrive at camp today

Destination Oxnard: The Dallas Cowboys arrive at camp today

by Jul 20, 2025
The Dallas Cowboys will begin arriving in Oxnard, California throughout the day as they prepare to open training camp for the upcoming season.

The 2025 edition of the Cowboys comes to camp with a brand-new coaching staff for the first time since 2020. Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer will try to be the first to have a winning season in his inaugural year in Dallas since Wade Phillips in 2007.

Like Phillips, Jason Garrett, and Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer will have an established QB1 and will only need to make some adjustments to the offensive approach.

Watching how these adjustments are made will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow this summer.

Other Issues At Camp

Some of the bigger questions that will be answered over the next few weeks are:

The offensive line. It seems likely that Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Tyler Smith are locked in at their respective positions.

Tyler Guyton will probably start but he will have to improve upon his rookie season to keep the job.

Terence Steele will also need to show he can retain his starting right tackle slot.

The battle for the starting running back job will also be closely watched. None of the five backs on the roster should feel like they have the job locked up as they arrive.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive backfield will also need to be sorted out.

And finally, recent crowd attendance has been down in Oxnard. It will be interesting to see how many fans show up this year, hoping to see signs of improvement over last year’s dismal finish.

Training Camp Schedule

Training Camp Calendar (per www.dallascowboys.com)

Practice times are in Pacific Time, Preseason games are in Central Time]

  • July 20: Team arrival in Oxnard
  • July 22: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 23: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 24: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 25: Oxnard Fan Night hosted by Visit Oxnard (4-6 p.m.)
  • July 26: Opening Day Ceremony (doors open 9:15 a.m.) + Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 27: Open practice (First padded, 11:45 a.m.)
  • July 28: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA + practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 2: Open practice (10 a.m.)
  • August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 5: Joint open practice with Rams (2 p.m.)
  • August 7: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 9: Preseason – Cowboys visit Rams (7 p.m.)
  • August 12: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 14: Break camp, team departs for Dallas
  • August 16: Preseason – Cowboys host Ravens (7 p.m.)
  • August 22: Preseason – Cowboys host Falcons (8 p.m.)
  • August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
  • August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on released players
  • August 27: Clubs can begin forming practice squad

