Don’t worry, these players will be better against the Giants

With only one NFL game left in week one tonight in Chicago, the Dallas Cowboys have already moved on to week two when they have their first home game of the year against the New York Giants.

This football team looked a lot better than I think most of us thought they would last Thursday night. Many picked them to get boat raced, and yet if CeeDee Lamb catches one of those balls, maybe they win the game.

Yet, he did not, so here we are, sitting at 0-and-1, but let’s be real, they will beat up the Giants. Did you see the way they looked yesterday?

With that said, below are two players that I think will have much better games on Sunday afternoon in week two.

Let me first start by saying you will not see CeeDee Lamb below, and that is because we know that Lamb won’t have four drops in a football game ever again.

He only had 7 last season, but yes, he needs to be better, but we know he continues to be the best offensive player on the team.

George Pickens

George Pickens was not bad, he was just not involved as much as I thought he could have been.

People are already talking about his lack of effort and saying he could some plays off in the run game, etc.

George Pickens make this first catch as a Cowboy



DALvsPHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/0YBNwwHdP6 — NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2025

Sure, that might be true, but watch the tape on every single WR in football, and I bet you will find some of the same stuff. Folks just want him to fail over and over again.

He did have one bad penalty and that was it, honestly.

Pickens only had 30 yards in his Cowboys debut, but made a tough catch on third down late in that game, and I think Dallas will attempt to get him going even more early on Sunday.

Anyone On the Pass Rush

It is hard to pick one guy on the defense, because I will tell you what, outside the first four drives, in the second half the defense looked above average.

They played well in the second half, but man, this team needs a pass rush badly. They had what, one sack?

PFF also charted that 10 of the 20 pressures the Cowboys logged on Thursday were unblocked or in clean-up.

If it wasn’t for missed blocking assignments and Jalen Hurts holding the ball a ridiculously long time, the stat sheet would paint a much different looking picture of Dallas’ pass rush.

The Giants offensive line might be one of the worst in football, the Cowboys pass rush will look better, and when it does, hopefully it’ll allow them to just get some confidence going into games against the Bears and the Packers the following two weeks.