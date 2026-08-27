Jobs are on the line in tomorrow’s preseason finale against the Saints

We are oh so close to the start of the NFL season, but before we get there, the Dallas Cowboys have a final preseason game tomorrow.

Still, before we get there, I think a few jobs are not only on the line, but I think some starting spots could be decided during this final preseason game tomorrow against the Saints.

Everyone has their own thoughts, and we all probably know what will happen, but as of now, some of these could be make or break tomorrow.

Luke Schoonmaker

Time is ticking for Luke Schoonmaker, and it has already been known that he has lost the backup spot to Brev-Spann Ford, but now he is fighting for a job to make the final roster.

Jake Ferguson. Brevyn Spann-Ford and Michael Trigg are my picks to make the roster, and yes, I understand Trigg is battling an injury right now.

He will be fine, and he is already better than Schoonmaker, so unless Luke can become Shannon Sharp tomorrow, I just don’t think he is going to make the final roster.

Ferg is clearly the starter, Spann-Ford has improved his pass catching and he is a stud of a run blocker and Trigg is just a better offensive threat than Schoon.

Maybe that will change, but this is my guess.

Marist Liufau

I keep brining him up, but Liufau seems to have the short end of the stick. Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams and James Houston are all ahead of him on the roster.

He had to learn a new position and the crazy thing is, last season we all thought he would have to have a breakout season to help the Cowboys defense this year, but Jerry actually did some work and made them better.

Now, Liufau is fighting for his job, and unless he can beat out James Houston, I don’t think he makes the roster.

This game is big for him though, because I think he has a chance if he has a monster game of some sort, but I don’t see it happening.

James Houston is probably the safe pick when betting between the two. James has been and always will be a pass rusher, Liufau got a short end of the stick and has not been given enough time to hit a home run with the position change.

Being able to play on special teams might have an impact on this though, something to keep your eye on.

Caelen Carson

Let’s be honest with ourselves, Carson is probably going to make the roster simply because the cornerback room is now the worst unit on the team. I think most will agree with that.

He has to make the roster because of the lack of depth that they have, but I would say that Devin Moore has moved above him on the roster, and if Carson does not have a excellent day tomorrow against the Saints, what do we think will happen?

If I had to take a guess right here and now like I noted, he is probably safe, but a lot of guys are going to be cut over the next couple of days and look for the Cowboys to make a decision on him.

You can’t keep Zion Childress or Trikweze Bridges over him at this point and that is the problem. Ameer Speed either.

We will see how this unfolds, but these are three guys to see if they make the roster or not, but a big game tomorrow could save them being cut. We will see.