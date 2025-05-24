Micah Parsons Shuts Down Cowboys Contract Rumors

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has turned to social media to deny recent rumors that said a contract extension is in place.

The buzz began when Cowboys insider Clarence Hill suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that a “handshake deal” was already done between Parsons and the front office.

That suggestion was quickly dismissed by Parsons in a now-viral social media post.

As the NFL offseason continues, fans and analysts are keeping an eye on contract negotiations between the Cowboys and their players.

Cowboys Insider Claims “Handshake Deal”

The latest round of Cowboys contract drama started after executive vice president Stephen Jones gave a very optimistic but non-committal take on Parsons’ status at the franchise.

“When the right things come together, and everybody’s ready to do a deal, then it happens. We want Micah here. He knows we want him here. I think ultimately we’ll get something done,” Jones told reporters.

That lukewarm status was enough for writer Clarence Hill to grab hold of and speculate that there was more happening behind the scenes.

Hill took to X to declare that a “handshake deal was already done,” claiming Jones’ comments were the proof.

Hill’s post was met with immediate skepticism, especially because of the Cowboys’ history of drawn-out negotiations with other star players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Fans who know about the franchise’s pattern of taking things slow weren’t ready to believe that this situation was any different.

Micah Parsons eventually spoke up to clear the air.

Micah Parsons Denies Contract Promises

Parsons was quick to shoot down the “handshake deal” rumor. The 25-year-old responded to the post with a series of baseball cap emotions, which are used by Gen Z to indicate a lie.

The emojis were followed by the phrase “No kizzy,” which is slang for “No lie.” Essentially, what he was saying was that Hill’s claims were false.

Some were confused by the cryptic post, so Parsons clarified it with a follow-up sarcastic remark: “Last time I seen a hand shaken deal!” along with a GIF of Michael B. Jordan from the movie Sinners.

It referenced betrayal, and left little room for interpretation: there’s no informal or unofficial agreement in place for a contract extension.

Parsons’ post sparked frustration among Cowboys fans who are already frustrated with the franchise’s slow pace in locking down their star players.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, playing under a fifth-year option that pays $24 million for the season. He is the heart of the team’s defense with 52.5 sacks in four seasons, and he is also the most dominant edge rusher in the league.

To compare, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently signed a record-breaking $40.25 million per year deal. This is the highest average salary ever recorded for a non-quarterback player.

Micah Parsons is expected to surpass that incredible figure should his extension materialize.

Parsons has indicated his desire to get a deal done sooner rather than later, but he also said there will be no holdout. He confirmed during the NFL Draft that he would be present at training camp, regardless of his contract status.

However, despite this commitment, his public dismissal of a handshake deal shows that he wants to control the narrative.

He previously stated that all negotiations go through his agent, Dave Mulugheta, and that no conversations would happen without his representation present.

Although the front office is taking its patient approach to negotiations, time may be of the essence.

The longer a contract negotiation drags out, the more tension there is between management and a player.

The Cowboys have repeatedly claimed they want Parsons on the team long-term. However, these good intentions won’t get a deal signed. The regular season is drawing closer, and fans are waiting to see if there will finally be a concrete deal done.

For now, Micah Parsons has made one thing very clear: there is no deal.

He is not about to let speculation get in the way of his brand, calling out reporters and insiders to ensure the truth is revealed.

The contract situation is set to stay in the headlines throughout the offseason, but it looks likely that Micah Parsons will be writing his own story.