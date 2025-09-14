The Cowboys have giant tasks in today’s game

The Dallas Cowboys will have several giant tasks to complete and overcome this afternoon when they take the field for the first time at home in 2025.

The first will be to shake off last week’s loss to the Eagles.

It was a winnable game, especially with Jalen Carter being tossed before the first snap. It had to have been a quiet flight back home that night.

The second will be taking care of business against the New York Giants.

Dallas will be facing a team that didn’t look all that good last week against Washington in a 21-6 loss.

However, Russell Wilson will be the Giants’ starting quarterback today. He comes into the game with a solid record against Dallas, especially in regular-season games.

Willson is 5-2 all-time against the Cowboys, all while with Seattle, and 5-1 in the regular season.

He has won the last four regular season meetings against Dallas.

He can still be a dangerous quarterback, especially with his legs. Having watched Jalen Hurts tear up the Cowboys’ defense in the season opener, that has to be a concern for Matt Eberflus.

This should be a winnable game for Dallas, but they cannot be complacent when they hit the field.

Who: New York Giants

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

When: Today, Noon (CDT)

How (to watch): FOX

All-Time Marks

Dallas has lost two of its last three home openers, falling to Tampa Bay in 2022. The 2023 home opener saw them trounce the Jets.

Overall though, the Cowboys are 43-22 in Week 2 games with a 23-10 mark when playing at home.

They are 10-3 when the Week 2 opponent is the Giants.

Dallas is 77-47-2 all-time against the Giants and have won the last eight meetings. The Cowboys have won 15 of the last 16 games in the series.

The Giants last beat the Cowboys 23-19 in the final game of the 2020 season at New York.

Dallas is 42-21-1 at home against New York and have won the last eight times the teams have played at Dallas. The last Giants’ win at AT&T Stadium came early in the 2016 season, a 20-19 win on an Eli Manning pass to Victor Cruz midway through the fourth quarter.

Sunday’s game will be the 1,000th regular season game in franchise history.

The Cowboys are 569-424-6 all-time entering the contest.

It will be the 486th home game for Dallas.

They are 314-167-4 at home all-time. The Cowboys are 76-54 at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009.

The Prediction

Having lost to the Eagles in Philadelphia to start the season, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose this game. Teams that start the year at 0-2 rarely make the playoffs. Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 only three teams have begun a year 0-2 and gone on to win the Super Bowl.

1993 Dallas Cowboys

2001 New England Patriots

2007 New York Giants

Rather than play with fire, Dallas needs to extend their win streaks over the Giants. But don’t expect it to be easy.

Dallas 23, N.Y. Giants 20