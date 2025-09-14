Inside The Star » Roster & Players » Analyzing Cowboys’ Guard Tyler Smith’s Pay Day & Future In Dallas

Sep 14, 2025

On Friday, All-Pro Guard Tyler Smith became the latest Cowboy to receive a contract extension in the aftermath of the Micah Parsons trade.

This was no regular payday either: Smith, a former first-round pick from Tulsa, is now the highest-paid guard in NFL history. After coming into Dallas as a debated rookie with nothing but raw potential, it is a meteoric rise to say the least.

In three seasons, Smith was named to two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team, and took over for Zack Martin as the leader of the offensive line.

Now, the Cowboys are ensuring the 24-year-old holds that post for the foreseeable future.

Here, we’ll cover the new contract and Smith’s stellar long-term outlook with the Cowboys. After all, he is now one of the centerpieces of the entire 53-man roster.

Tyler Smith’s Pay Day: What The Money Looks Like

Here’s what we know about Tyler Smith’s new deal: it keeps him in Dallas through the 2030 season, nets him a total of $96M, with $81M in guaranteed money, and $24M per season. That is quite the price.

As I mentioned, it makes him the highest-paid guard, per season, in history, surpassing Chiefs All-Pro Trey Smith.

Within the Cowboys’ cap situation, it places him fourth on the team in total contract value, behind Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs. If we’re talking annual salary, however, he jumps Diggs for third place.

Historically, he ends up top-five on Dallas’s all-time high contract list, with Tony Romo joining the big four we just discussed.

In the offensive line ranks, he quite frankly blows everybody away, and we’re talking about some big names there. The likes of Martin, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick don’t get close to the kind of money Smith is now guaranteed.

Tyler Smith, wearing number 73 in a white and blue uniform, prepares to block during the game.

Tyler Smith’s Future In Dallas: Highest Potential On The Roster?

As I mentioned, when you get this kind of investment put into a player, it elevates their status far beyond what it originally was.

With Parsons out of town, you can now make a very real argument that Tyler Smith has the brightest future of any Dallas Cowboy. Nobody on the roster has done what he’s done at a younger age, and now, he’s being compensated for it.

Smith’s All-Pro status at just 24 means more than just an award. It means he’s developed from that raw, grabby tackle/guard into one of the league’s elite.

Considering his age, the odds are in Dallas’s favor that his status keeps on climbing. As opposed to the extension delivered to DaRon Bland recently, this investment is as low-risk as it gets.

Smith is always on the field, always improving, and is likely already a top-three talent in the NFL at his position.

The Bottom Line: Tyler Smith Sparks A New Era

In short, the Tyler Smith extension means a few things.

First, it represents just how talented he is and how high the potential still is. The Cowboys are jumping on this contract early, instead of letting him continue to soar both in ability and cost.

Second, it is a very symbolic start to a new era of football in Dallas. The age of Martin, Smith, and Frederick has really come to an end. It is Smith’s offensive line now, and the hope is that the young guys around him follow a similar career path.

With Tyler Guyton to his left and Cooper Beebe/Tyler Booker to his right, we can see the construction of a new, young experiment up front.

Smith started it as the first draftee from this group in 2022, and now it’s fallen on him to lead it.

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star.

