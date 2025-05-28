3 key observations from Cowboys’ unofficial Week 2 depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys have officially released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 home opener against the New York Giants.

While depth charts don’t always reflect the actual rotation on game day, they do offer fans a glimpse at how the coaching staff views player roles heading into a crucial divisional matchup.

After reviewing the lineup, three observations stand out that could have a real impact on the Cowboys’ performance this Sunday.

It Should Be Turpin Time

The Cowboys currently list Jalen Tolbert as the No. 3 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but the reality is that KaVontae Turpin has earned the right to step into that role.

Turpin’s dynamic speed and ability to separate from defenders make him a legitimate weapon in the passing game, not just on special teams.

In Week 1, Turpin showed flashes of being more than a gadget player, running sharp routes and creating mismatches in space.

While Tolbert is a reliable target with good size, he has yet to consistently prove he can be a difference-maker.

The Cowboys’ offense thrives when defenses have to account for explosive players at every level, and Turpin’s big-play potential brings exactly that.

His presence as WR3 would stretch defenses vertically and open up opportunities underneath for Lamb, Pickens, and TE Jake Ferguson.

Why Isn’t Kneeland With the 1s?

The Cowboys’ edge rotation is loaded with talent, but second-year DE Marshawn Kneeland deserves to be higher on the depth chart than veterans Sam Williams and Dante Fowler after his performance in Philadelphia.

While Williams and Fowler both bring speed and experience, Kneeland’s power, motor, and ability to set the edge against the run have already stood out in limited action.

In Week 1, the Cowboys struggled at times containing the perimeter run game, and Kneeland’s physicality could be the answer.

He plays with discipline and has shown he can collapse the pocket, something the Cowboys need in the absence of Micah Parsons.

Williams and Fowler excel as situational pass rushers, but Kneeland’s balanced skill set makes him the better option to start early downs.

Giving the sophomore more snaps not only helps the Cowboys in the short term but also accelerates his development into a long-term fixture on the defensive line.

His ceiling appears higher than either of the veterans currently listed ahead of him, and the sooner he’s on the field, the better.

Youth Over Experience

The Cowboys signed Kenneth Murray in free agency to bring depth and athleticism at linebacker, but based on early returns, Marist Liufau deserves the starting nod.

Liufau flashed in training camp and preseason with his speed, instincts, and physical tackling style.

Unlike Murray, who struggled with consistency and over-pursuit against Philadelphia, Liufau plays with control and demonstrates a natural feel for diagnosing plays.

The Cowboys’ defense is already strong, but their biggest vulnerability was allowing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to escape the pocket.

Liufau’s ability to plug running lanes and match up against tight ends in coverage gives Dallas more flexibility at the second level.

Starting him alongside Damone Clark or Jack Sanborn would give the unit more stability and playmaking ability, something crucial against mobile quarterbacks moving forward.