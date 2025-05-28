Cowboys can’t get greedy in matchup with New York Giants

Yes, the time has come, the Dallas Cowboys are playing the New York Giants, a game that normally takes place on the first week of the season, but we get it in the second week.

That said, if you all watched both the Cowboys against the Eagles and then the Giants against the Commanders, then, like me, you have to understand that the Dallas Cowboys cannot get greedy in this game.

New York confirmed that Russell Wilson will start again for the Giants after looking just about as bad as you can be in your first start with a team, but a lot of folks want to say he is washed, and very well could be, but I never try to overlook teams with a guy who has been around the block a time or two.

GAME INFO:

Date: Thursday, September, 14th | Time: Noon.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

TV: FOX | Stream: FOX & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM).

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Giants + 210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Cowboys -258 (bet $258 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Giants -6 (-112) | Cowboys -6 (-108).

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -110 | U: -110).

Stay Focused

The way the Dallas Cowboys looked against the Eagles on the road, you would think this game should be a cakewalk, but I am here to say just hang on.

Do I think the Cowboys will win? Yes. Do I think it may be closer than people think, Yes.

I do like Dallas to cover the -6, but it may be close until the Cowboys’ offense just proves to be better than the Giants, who won’t be able to move the ball much.

New York’s offensive line might be the worst in football, so if I am Matt Eberflus, I let the secondary play one on one and just let your young defensive line tee off.

Build some confidence in them. They had a hard time getting pressure on Jalen Hurts, so allow these guys to grow a bit. Make Russell Wilson beat you.

Brian Daboll said on Monday the #NYGiants are sticking with Russell Wilson in Week 2 but the question is already looming — when will we see Jaxon Dart?#NFL #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/h8OOXnyUWH — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 9, 2025

Washington did not look impressive to me in week one against the Giants, but New York’s defensive line is legit, so hopefully they can throw the ball on them and get it out quick with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who I expect to have a better game than his debut. He just did not get enough targets.

I hope the Cowboys don’t let this game slip, because they have a decent chance to keep the pressure on the Eagles with what we saw in the first game of the year.