3 players who make more sense for the Cowboys in the Parsons trade

When news broke that the Dallas Cowboys traded EDGE Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, it sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Parsons has established himself as arguably the best pass rusher in football, a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense and face of the franchise.

While the deal returned two 1st round picks and veteran DT Kenny Clark, the value feels underwhelming for a player of Parsons’ caliber.

Clark has had a strong career, but at nearly 30 years old and coming off the worst season of his career, he doesn’t exactly fit the timeline of a team that wants to remain competitive now.

To make matters worse, the first-rounders in the deal are essentially late picks, closer to second-round value, since Green Bay is now even more of a contender with Parsons on their roster.

Instead of Clark and two late picks, the Cowboys could have prioritized younger, impact players to better balance the loss of Parsons.

Here are three players who would have made more sense as part of the return package.

LB Edgerrin Cooper

If there was one young defender the Cowboys should have pushed for in this deal, it’s LB Edgerrin Cooper. The second-year player out of Texas A&M has already shown flashes of becoming a future star.

With rare speed, physicality, and an ability to cover sideline-to-sideline, Cooper could have stepped in immediately to help stabilize the middle of the defense.

Dallas is currently thin at linebacker, with DeMarvion Overshown sidelined by injury. Cooper would have given the Cowboys a young, athletic presence to bridge the gap until Overshown returns.

Once healthy, the pairing of Cooper and Overshown could have formed one of the league’s most dynamic young linebacker duos, giving the Cowboys stability and explosiveness for years to come.

Trading away Parsons left Dallas vulnerable in multiple spots defensively, and a young, high-upside player like Cooper would have softened the blow significantly more than an aging veteran like Clark.

DE Rashan Gary

If you’re giving up one of the league’s premier pass rushers, the logical move is to get another pass rusher in return. That’s why Rashan Gary should have been a centerpiece of the trade.

At just 27 years old, Gary has already developed into one of the NFL’s better edge defenders, with the versatility to line up across the defensive front.

He plays with power, speed, and relentlessness, traits that would have helped Dallas establish it’s physical identity.

The Cowboys’ pass rush has been their calling card in recent seasons, and Parsons was at the heart of that success.

Pairing Gary with veteran Dante Fowler Jr. and young players like Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and Donovan Ezeiruaku would have ensured Dallas still had a formidable defensive front, while also securing a long-term replacement for Parsons.

Kenny Clark might be a solid interior run-stopper, but losing Parsons’ sack production without adding an edge defender like Gary makes the trade even harder to swallow.

WR Matthew Golden

If the Cowboys weren’t going to get equal defensive value in the deal, they could have at least bolstered their offense with a young playmaker like WR Matthew Golden.

The rookie wideout brings speed, separation ability, and reliable hands, traits the Dallas offense sorely needs behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Golden could have stepped in as an immediate contributor, potentially developing into the perfect complement to the Cowboys’ top duo.

By adding an offensive weapon like Golden, the Cowboys could have shifted their team-building philosophy.

If the defense was destined to take a step back without Parsons, surrounding Dak Prescott with more talent might have been the next-best solution.

Instead, the return package leaves Dallas vulnerable on both sides of the ball, a defense that lost its star and an offense that remains thin at receiver.

Final Thoughts

The Cowboys made a franchise-altering decision by trading away Micah Parsons.

While Kenny Clark and two late first-round picks look decent on paper, the reality is the Cowboys weakened both their short-term competitiveness and long-term outlook.

Players like Edgerrin Cooper, Rashan Gary, or Matthew Golden would have been far more impactful pieces to build around.

By not prioritizing younger, ascending players in return, Dallas may have missed its chance to turn an unfortunate trade into a stepping stone for the future.