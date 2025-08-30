3 Dallas Cowboys trade targets after the Micah Parsons move

The Dallas Cowboys trade of Micah Parsons on Thursday stunned the sports world and broke fans’ hearts. Already feeling disenfranchised, this fanbase now feels even more burned by ownership.

Jerry Jones’s frustrating post-trade press conference didn’t help those feelings, but it did offer a consolation prize for the future.

Dallas’s 82-year-old owner, president, and general manager pointed out the team holds four first-round picks in the next two years, capital he hinted could be moved for a player right away.

Jerry Jones said do not rule out the Cowboys potentially trading the picks they just got for Micah Parsons on trades for other players pic.twitter.com/JsJW5gGMbp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 28, 2025

Was that probably just some good old-fashioned Jerry rambling? Sure.

Is it something we should still consider, especially given their aggressive pursuit of George Pickens and their contract ties to Dak Prescott? Absolutely.

Competing may not be a given for the Cowboys right now, but if they’re serious, the trade market is where they must turn. Let’s look at three potential targets in the aftermath of the Parsons deal.

Trey Hendrickson: The Big Fish, Lower Cost Replacement For Parsons

Bengals Receive: 2027 1st Round Pick (via GB), DE Sam Williams

Cowboys Receive: DE Trey Hendrickson, 2026 6th Round Pick

Before the Parsons situation exploded, it was Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson dominating the headlines.

The 30-year-old pass-rushing star of Cincinnati held out for a contract, demanded a trade, and ultimately inked a new deal. There is only one caveat to that “extension,” however: it was not actually an extension.

Hendrickson is getting a pay raise to $30M for this season, but he will still become a free agent after this season and presumably would still want a new contract.

This is where Dallas can swoop in. Their newfound draft capital and cap space could make this a perfect fit for the Bengals, who, in this scenario, ship him off to the Cowboys for a 2027 first-rounder and Sam Williams.

Dallas replaces Parsons with an older, cheaper, but even more statistically productive rusher, and the Bengals secure a young rusher and a big pick in two years.

Jakobi Meyers: Unhappy Raiders Receiver Could Make Trio In Dallas

Raiders Receive: 2026 4th Round Pick, 2027 6th Round Pick, WR Jalen Tolbert

Cowboys Receive: WR Jakobi Meyers

Another guy who has requested a trade is the Raiders’ WR1, Jakobi Meyers.

To this point, they’ve been unwilling to consider a move, but if the Cowboys came knocking with an aggressive offer, things could change quickly; just ask Micah Parsons.

Meyers shouldn’t cost as much as George Pickens did, so Dallas departs with two picks and Jalen Tolbert to build the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

With Parsons out of the picture, the offense is going to have to score. CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, Meyers, KaVontae Turpin, and Jake Ferguson are the weaponry Prescott will need to overcome his defense.

They would have a major decision to make after this season, as both Pickens and Meyers are headed for free agency, but that’s a problem for another day.

Greg Newsome II: Cowboys Turn To Cleveland For Cornerback Help

Browns Receive: 2026 5th Round Pick, 2026 7th Round Pick

Cowboys Receive: CB Greg Newsome II, 2026 6th Round Pick

The most common cornerback name in trade rumors has been the Cleveland Browns starter, Greg Newsome III.

In this story, @SethWalder suggests #Raiders trade for #Browns CB Greg Newsome II and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. https://t.co/IPijMH0G59 — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) July 30, 2025

In this Cowboys trade, they patch up what may be their biggest roster need. They need cornerbacks desperately, and Newsome, while not elite, would be a huge grab for Matt Eberflus’s defense.

Cleveland isn’t looking to compete, so they’d welcome the chance at an extra fifth-rounder, especially since it seems Newsome isn’t in their future plans.

Whether it be a blockbuster like Hendrickson, a big acquisition like Meyers, or a lower, but impact trade for Newsome, Dallas has options. Their draft capital gives them room to make a trade; it’s just a matter of whether they’ll actually do it.