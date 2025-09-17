Another Cowboys’ offensive explosion is likely in Chicago

Through two weeks of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys have established themselves as one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

QB Dak Prescott has been dealing with precision and poise, ranking 5th in the league in passing yards while showing complete command of the offense.

His top weapon, WR CeeDee Lamb, has been nearly unstoppable as long as he’s not dropping the football, sitting 4th in the NFL in receiving yards with his crisp route running and ability to win at every level of the field.

After back-to-back strong performances against Philadelphia and New York, the Cowboys now shift their focus to the Chicago Bears, where the offensive fireworks could continue.

Here are three key reasons why Dallas is in prime position to keep its hot streak alive this weekend.

Bears’ Defensive Woes

If there’s one matchup advantage Prescott and the Cowboys will be eager to exploit, it’s the Bears’ inability to stop opposing offenses from moving the football.

Through just two weeks, Chicago has surrendered 765 total yards, ranking 28th out of 32 teams.

Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, opponents have consistently dictated the tempo and moved the chains at will.

For a Dallas offense that has already found balance between Prescott’s aerial attack and Javonte Williams’ versatility, this matchup is tailor-made to stay in rhythm.

Head Coach and play-caller Brian Schottenheimer will likely look to test Chicago’s secondary early with deep shots to Lamb, WR George Pickens, and TE Jake Ferguson, knowing the Bears haven’t shown an ability to limit explosive plays.

If the Bears sell out to stop the pass, Williams has the vision and burst to keep the chains moving against a defensive front that has failed to hold the line of scrimmage.

Points in Bunches

Yards allowed are concerning enough, but the Bears’ defensive struggles go far deeper; they’ve also been hemorrhaging points at a league-worst rate.

Chicago has given up 79 points through two games, by far the most in the NFL.

Last week’s outing against Detroit was particularly brutal, as the Lions racked up 52 points with ease, exposing every weakness in Dennis Allen’s defense.

For a Cowboys team that has already scored 60 points over its first two games, this is an ideal opportunity to build on its scoring success.

Prescott has been distributing the ball with confidence, and Lamb has been a nightmare for defenses trying to double him while leaving other playmakers open.

If Detroit’s offense could light up the scoreboard with such efficiency, there’s little reason to believe Dallas won’t do the same, and possibly more.

A Star Sidelined

As if things weren’t already challenging enough for Chicago, their defense will now be without its top playmaker.

Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson has been ruled out with injury, leaving a massive hole in the Bears’ secondary.

Johnson’s absence strips the defense of its most reliable cover man, a player capable of shadowing elite receivers like Lamb and at least limiting the damage.

Without Johnson, the Bears are forced to rely on inexperienced and unproven defensive backs to step into critical roles.

That’s a recipe for disaster against Prescott, who thrives at identifying mismatches and attacking weak links in coverage.

Expect Lamb to see plenty of favorable matchups, while Pickens and Ferguson should also find room to work underneath and downfield.

The lack of a true shutdown corner only magnifies Chicago’s existing defensive issues.