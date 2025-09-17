Brandon Aubrey named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey put on a performance that nobody will forget for a while, and now he was awarded for his great game.

For the fourth time in his career, Aubrey was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the fourth time in his career on Wednesday. He’s also a three-time player of the month and is now 6-of-6 on field goals on the season.

The game-tying kick from 64-yards is something many are going to remember, but the game winner was no easy gimme either.

After Dak connected with a clutch throw to George Pickens and a final scramble with nearly no time left, Aubrey drilled the game winner.

Extension Time??

With another player of the week under his belt, and depending on what he does the next two weeks, the first player of the month award could be coming his way also.

In the meantime, the rumblings have started in regard to giving the best kicker in football a well-earned extension.

Aubrey is in the final year of his contract, and Jerry Jones was asked about it after the game last Sunday.

“Well, he certainly is coming,” Jones said. “We’ll be looking at that, probably have had communications since the kick. He’s certainly in the future.”

Brandon Aubrey has made 27 field goals from 50-plus yards in his career. With one more field goal from 50 yards, Aubrey would pass Dan Bailey for the most 50-yard makes in franchise history. * Brandon Aubrey has made four career field goals from 60-plus yards, joining Brett Maher… https://t.co/bXgZlPIe5K — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 17, 2025

We will see how long Jerry wants to wait, but I feel like they should get this done like tomorrow before he makes a few more 60-yard bombs or maybe even set the NFL record of 67-yards, because, you know, at some point at the end of a half, this coaching staff is going to let him kick a 70-yard field goal.

Every football fan wants to see him at least attempt it. Look for the game in Denver on October 26th for that to be the day with the mile-high city air giving him an extra boost.

He has made four field goals from 60+, which that ties an NFL record. He has made 48/49 at home, his only miss coming from 40 yards against Houston hitting the upright.

The Cowboys offense and special teams are maybe even better than we thought they would be, but even with how bad the defense is, if they can take one of these next two games against the Bears and Green Bay Packers, they enter the easiest part of their schedule at .500.

Not many thought they would be there through the first four weeks.