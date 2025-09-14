Bold Predictions: Expect a big day from the Cowboys’ offense vs the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are back in Arlington for their 2025 home opener against the New York Giants, and excitement is at a fever pitch.

After a gritty Week 1 road loss in Philadelphia, where the run defense showed much improvement and the offense sputtered in the second half, Sunday’s matchup provides the perfect chance for a statement performance.

The Giants looked overwhelmed in their opener, falling apart against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, leaving Dallas fans hopeful that their offense is primed to ignite.

As always, bold predictions are meant to be a little farfetched, but not impossible. With that in mind, here are three bold calls for Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 2.

Return of the Lamb

WR CeeDee Lamb wasn’t himself in Week 1.

A couple of costly drops stalled drives in the second half, and while he still led the Cowboys in receiving yards, his performance didn’t meet the high standard he’s set. That changes on Sunday.

The Giants secondary is banged up and had no answers for Washington’s downfield attack last week.

Lamb will take advantage of mismatches in coverage and create chunk plays both outside and over the middle. His chemistry with QB Dak Prescott is too strong for consecutive quiet games, and Prescott is due for a monster passing day at home.

Look for Lamb to top 200 receiving yards for just the second time in his career, reminding fans that he’s among the NFL’s elite wideouts.

Two trips to the end zone, one on a deep shot and one in the red zone, will turn this into the type of highlight-heavy performance that gets national attention.

Dropping a 40-burger

Dallas hasn’t put together a true offensive outburst since 2023, but this matchup sets the stage perfectly.

The Giants looked helpless trying to contain Jayden Daniels and Washington’s passing game in Week 1, giving up quick strikes and extended drives.

If Daniels can move the ball at will, it’s fair to expect Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and company to have similar, if not greater, success.

Brian Schottenheimer’s play-calling will lean on tempo and aggressive downfield passing, which should lead to sustained momentum rather than the lull the Cowboys hit in Philadelphia.

Add in Javonte Williams and the running game keeping the Giants honest, and the offense should stay balanced enough to avoid stalling out.

Scoring 40 points is never easy in the NFL, but between Lamb’s big day, explosive plays from George Pickens, and efficient red zone execution, Dallas has the firepower to light up the scoreboard.

AT&T Stadium could see its first offensive fireworks show of the season.

Welcome, George Pickens

George Pickens flashed his potential in Week 1 but didn’t break out. That changes against New York.

The Giants corners struggled to contain vertical threats last week, and Pickens’ physicality on the perimeter is exactly the type of matchup Dallas should exploit.

Expect Dak Prescott to take a few deep shots up the sideline, with Pickens coming down with one or two big gains reminiscent of Michael Gallup at his peak in Dallas.

Those splash plays, paired with timely grabs on third down, will give Pickens his first 100-yard outing in a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys didn’t add Pickens this offseason just to be a complementary piece. They see him as a true weapon. Sunday could be the first time fans see exactly why.