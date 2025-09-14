4 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Plays to Start in Week 2

If you’re looking for the best Dallas Cowboys fantasy football options in Week 2, you have come to the right place.

In Week 1, we saw a mixed bag in the points column: CeeDee Lamb stacked receptions, but left much more on the table, and Dak Prescott looked great, but failed to back that up with stats.

Dak Prescott - 4 BTTs vs the Eagles



This is why we track Big Time Throws 🎯pic.twitter.com/UJa8SRCfCp — PFF (@PFF) September 5, 2025

Aside from the two top dogs, we saw a surprise performance from one guy and some disappointing ones from others.

Here, we’ll look at last week’s precedent and today’s facts to get a full picture and ranking of the top Cowboys fantasy options against the New York Giants.

1. CeeDee Lamb: The Clear-Cut Leader Of Dallas’s Fantasy Pack

On ESPN, Lamb, the Cowboys’ superstar on offense, had 18.0 points in Week 1. That’s good! It comes out to seven catches for 110 yards, though he did fail to get into the end zone.

As all fans know, and as I mentioned earlier, that number flails in comparison to what he really should have had.

Lamb dropped four balls throughout the game, including three in the fourth quarter and two that would have added him some major points to his already-solid total.

In Week 2, he remains atop the Cowboys fantasy football leaderboards despite the drop problems. We know he’ll still get that crazy volume, and with the added motivation and a below-average Giants secondary, he will likely capitalize on his chances this time around.

2. Dak Prescott: History Against Giants Could Lead To Big Points

Onto Prescott, who is looking for a fantasy bounce back after a mere 7.82 points, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old former MVP runner-up was discussed as a fantasy steal heading into the season. His low ADP, surrounding weapons with Lamb and newly acquired George Pickens, and past fantasy relevance all pointed to a great late-round target.

Reminder that Dak Prescott's ADP is REALLY nice. — Fantasy Farmer (@TFFDudes) July 7, 2025

Prescott’s performance, from a literal standpoint, reflected that. He was taking big shots, high-risk, high-reward throws, and they were incredibly accurate.

If passes are caught, we could be talking about a two-touchdown, 250-yard, 20+ point fantasy performance. The reason he remains second to Lamb in the Cowboys fantasy football ranks is because of that; the odds are against the drops continuing.

3. Javonte Williams: RB1’s Week 1 Showing Could Become Trend

In terms of Week 1 fantasy surprises, Javonte Williams leading all Cowboys in scoring was a top one.

The former Denver Bronco and free agent acquisition kicked off his career in Dallas with 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns, leading to a stellar 20.4 fantasy points.

Williams, 25, was a mid-late round running back option in PPR drafts as his injury history and competition with Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue loomed. Luckily for Williams, he looks like his pre-injury self, and his competition is quite low right now.

Sanders, despite having the longest run of the night, fumbled the ball in Week 1 and cost the Cowboys mightily. Meanwhile, the team is still being cautious about Blue due to his preseason ankle problems.

All of this combines to an increase, even if temporary, in fantasy value for Williams heading into Week 2.

4. George Pickens: Slow Start, Potential For Fast Turnaround

Few Cowboys had a more disappointing Week 1, fantasy-wise, than Pickens.

The team’s new star wide receiver, opposite of Lamb, failed to reel in some big shots early and didn’t make up for them late.

As a result, he finished the game with 6.0 points in ESPN PPR leagues. Considering his high draft value, that certainly left fantasy players frustrated then, and potentially nervous heading into today’s game.

Three catches for 30 yards isn’t going to cut it as a WR2 in fantasy, though the rust being knocked off and an easier opponent should give way to a bigger impact in Week 2.

It’s only a matter of time before Pickens, who is a known boom-or-bust option, has his first signature game as a Dallas Cowboy.