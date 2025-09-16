Cowboys, Commanders keep pace with Eagles in NFC East race

In the first week of the 2025 NFL season, only one NFC East team won. In the second week, only one team in the division lost.

So far, only the Philadelphia Eagles have walked off the field as winners.

By a combined seven points, mind you, but they are still 2-0.

The Dallas Cowboys escaped with an overtime win against the winless Giants, who may be even worse this year than they were last year. Dallas is 1-1 with a negative one-point scoring differential.

The Washington Commanders are also 1-1 on the season.

Their win came against the Giants while they lost to the Packers in Green Bay.

The good news for Washington is they at least have already faced the Packers. The Cowboys and Eagles still have to play the early favorites to win the Super Bowl ahead.

Two weeks into the season is a little early to make any final determinations.

But based on these two weeks none of the NFC East teams should be seriously considered to make the NFC title game in January.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Sunday’s three-point overtime win over the Giants might have been one the most exciting, ugly games in NFL history.

The good news? Dallas scored 40 points in the game.

The bad news is that they were playing the New York Giants.

The even worse news is that the defense gave up 37 points and nearly lost them the game.

With the schedule the Cowboys have ahead, they will need the defense to play much better. That may happen with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney to the defensive line.

But the fact is that Russell Wilson torched the Cowboys’ secondary.

And he is nowhere near the best quarterback this team will be facing the rest of this season.

Javonte Williams had a solid game, getting 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dak Prescott was 38-of-52 for 343 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

CeeDee Lamb rebounded with nine catches on 11 targets for 112 yards.

NEXT GAME: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

New York Giants (0-2)

Russell Wilson turned back the clock on Sunday, throwing for a career-high 450 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

He forced a pass late in overtime, giving Donovan Wilson a gift-wrapped interception that set up the game-winning drive.

Wilson, however, wasn’t the only gaffe machine on Sunday. Giants’ coach Brian Daboll made something of a questionable decision early in the third quarter.

Up 13-10 just five minutes into the second half, and facing a fourth-and-3 at the Cowboys’ 10, Daboll decided to go for a first down instead of kicking a field goal.

The try failed and kept the score at 13-10 instead of letting the Giants extend to a 16-10 lead. Think Daboll wanted those three points back at the end of regulation?

The Giants aren’t a good team. They certainly aren’t good enough to be helping their opponents beat them as they did in Dallas on Sunday.

Daboll should be in his last year as head coach in New York.

NEXT GAME: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The Eagles couldn’t have scripted a better start to the season.

They have dispatched both the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although by a combined total of seven points, and they’ve caught some early breaks.

Now they sit alone in first in the division.

We’ll see if they can remain there as the season plays out.

NEXT GAME: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Noon

Washington Commanders (1-1)

Even when they cut the lead to 17-10 in the fourth quarter, the Commanders never looked like they were a threat against Green Bay on Thursday night.

Washington is still something of a mystery right now.

Their season-opening win was a 21-6 win over the Giants. A loss to Green Bay isn’t exactly a black mark.

The Packers look to be a lock to play in Super Bowl 60 early in the season.

They certainly have the pieces to make a run at the division and another run at a conference title game.

NEXT GAME: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Noon.