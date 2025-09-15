Cowboys lose 2 starters in OT win against the Giants

I should have expected nothing less than the game we got yesterday from the Cowboys and the Giants.

Dallas was able to win the thriller 40-37 in overtime, but now the question is, at what cost?

Two starters for the Cowboys went down during the game, and were unable to return.

All-Pro kick returner KaVontae Turpin and center Cooper Beebe both left the game early. These are two guys that the Cowboys can’t afford to miss any action.

What Is The Update?

After taking a hard hit on a kick return late in the third quarter, Turpin was observed heading into the sideline medical tent for attention and then left the field under escort from trainers and without his helmet.

As for Beebe, the first report was that he was to have a high ankle sprain, but as of this afternoon from ESPN Cowboys reporter, Beebe is dealing with a lateral sprain of the ankle as well as a fracture of a small bone in his foot.

The hope is, based on the testing, that Cooper Beebe returns by the shorter end — 6 weeks.

Told by a source, Cooper Beebe does not have a high ankle sprain. He is dealing with a lateral sprain of the ankle as well as a fracture of a small bone in his foot, which leads to the 6-8 week timeframe. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 15, 2025

Brock Hoffman can play, but you saw the issue when they had trouble with the snap when he had to replace Coop, so I would be more worried about Beebe missing time than Turpin.

Only the second week into the season and the Cowboys have lost both Beebe and DaRon Bland who should be back this week, but still.

It sounds like Turp is going to be just fine though.

He told NFL insider Jane Slater that X-rays “came out good” and showed nothing serious.

“I’ll be fine,” he told Slater.

I can tell you what, the kickoffs did not look as exciting when Turpin was out of the game.

The next two games are going to be critical for the Cowboys to head into the easy part of the schedule sitting hopefully at 2-2.

They play the Bears next week, who have not looked good, when everyone thought they were going to be some power house now with Ben Johnson.

Then, of course, they play the Packers at home in a game that is going to bring a lot of energy because of the Micah Parsons trade.

I would let both of them sit against the Bears and just make sure you can win that game and let them return against the Packers, who look like the best team in maybe football outside the Bills.

Should have a better update later this week when I drop the injury report for the Bears game.