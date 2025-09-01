Cowboys’ players elect 2025 team captains

The Dallas Cowboys announced their team captains for the 2025 season, unveiling a slightly unconventional but player-driven structure designed by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Instead of the traditional handful of captains, the Cowboys will feature two captains per unit: offense, defense, and special teams, elected by teammates.

In addition, the team will designate a weekly seventh captain that rotates each game, giving more players the chance to wear the “C” and lead in a given week.

I imagine this approach balances stability with flexibility, ensuring the team has established leaders while also creating opportunities for emerging voices.

With the vote finalized, here’s a closer look at the Cowboys’ 2025 captains.

Offense

QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb

It comes as no surprise that QB Dak Prescott was named one of the offensive captains.

Entering his ninth season, Prescott has long been regarded as the face of the franchise and the steadying force of the locker room. His leadership, work ethic, and ability to command the huddle make him a natural choice.

Teammates view him as someone who sets the tone both on and off the field, and this honor underscores that trust.

Joining him is WR CeeDee Lamb, who continues to establish himself not only as one of the NFL’s premier playmakers but also as a leader by example.

Lamb’s relentless competitiveness and production have made him a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offense.

Players noted that Lamb’s commitment during practices and his clutch performances on Sundays exemplify the kind of leadership the team values.

Defense

S Donovan Wilson and DT Osa Odighizuwa

On defense, S Donovan Wilson was voted in as one of the unit’s captains.

Known for his physicality and fearless approach in the secondary, Wilson brings intensity to every snap.

He’s earned a reputation as someone who plays with emotion but also holds teammates accountable, making him a respected figure in the locker room. His leadership style resonates with both veterans and younger players.

DT Osa Odighizuwa rounds out the defensive captaincy, representing the heartbeat of the Cowboys’ front line.

Odighizuwa has steadily developed into a disruptive interior presence, and teammates admire his dedication to preparation and growth.

His leadership comes from a combination of toughness and consistency, giving the Cowboys a captain who leads in the trenches.

Special Teams

K Brandon Aubrey and ST Ace CJ Goodwin

Special teams leadership is anchored by K Brandon Aubrey, whose rapid rise has been one of the more remarkable Cowboys stories of recent years.

From his transition out of professional soccer to becoming one of the most accurate kickers in the league, Aubrey’s poise under pressure has made him a dependable figure.

His calm demeanor and professionalism have earned him the respect of the locker room.

Alongside him is ST Ace CJ Goodwin, who remains one of the NFL’s most respected special teams aces.

Goodwin’s leadership and relentless effort in the third phase of the game embody the work ethic Schottenheimer wants to showcase.

As a veteran presence, Goodwin is trusted to mentor younger players and maintain the standard on coverage units.