Fantasy Preview: DAL at PHI should have plenty of fireworks

The NFL season kicks off with one of the most anticipated rivalries in football: the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.

For fantasy managers, this primetime showdown carries plenty of intrigue.

To keep things streamlined, we’ll only focus on players projected to be starters in the majority of ESPN Fantasy 10-team PPR leagues: top 10 quarterbacks and tight ends, and top 20 running backs and wide receivers.

These are the names most managers will be relying on, with a few sleepers worth keeping an eye on as well.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts (PHI): 27.5 projected points (QB1)

Jalen Hurts enters Week 1 as the top-ranked fantasy quarterback, and it’s not hard to see why.

He faces a Cowboys’ defense that lost multiple starters in the offseason, including star EDGE Micah Parsons, and is adjusting to a new scheme under Matt Eberflus.

Hurts’ dual-threat ability makes him especially dangerous. Even if Dallas can slow him down through the air, his legs give him an elite floor.

Inside the red zone, his patented “tush push” remains one of the most bankable scoring plays in football.

Fantasy managers should feel confident that Hurts will deliver a strong start to the season with 25+ points well within reach.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley (PHI): 21.1 projected points (RB1)

Saquon Barkley’s move to Philadelphia was one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 offseason, and fantasy managers who took a risk drafting him saw a huge payoff.

Dallas struggled at times against power backs last season, and Barkley’s versatility in both rushing and receiving makes him a nightmare matchup.

Expect the Eagles to test Dallas’ defensive front early, using Barkley between the tackles before exploiting mismatches in the passing game.

With Hurts commanding so much defensive attention, Barkley should have room to operate and could easily surpass his 21.1 projection if he finds the end zone.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb (DAL): 19.0 projected points (WR4)

CeeDee Lamb is the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense and a target machine.

Even though the Eagles added depth to their secondary, Lamb’s route running and versatility both outside and out of the slot make him a tough cover.

Dak Prescott will lean on him heavily in what could turn into a high-scoring game.

Lamb’s fantasy outlook is boosted in PPR formats, where he should rack up receptions even if he doesn’t break a long score.

A 100-yard game with double-digit targets is firmly in play.

AJ Brown (PHI): 16.7 projected points (WR10)

AJ Brown rounds out the list of locked-in fantasy starters from this matchup.

His physical style of play makes him a threat against any cornerback, but Dallas may try to roll coverage his way to limit big plays. That could cap his ceiling somewhat, but Brown’s red-zone usage keeps his fantasy stock steady.

If the Eagles move him around the formation, he’ll find ways to produce, even if it’s not a monster stat line.

Potential Cowboys Overachievers

While only Lamb is a consensus fantasy starter, Dallas has a few players who could outperform their projections and earn lineup consideration.

QB Dak Prescott: 21.0 projected points (QB12)

Though ranked just outside the top 10, Prescott still projects for over 20 points. If the game script turns into a shootout, Dak could easily push into QB1 territory with volume alone.

WR George Pickens: 13.0 projected points (WR30)

The Cowboys are betting big on Pickens as their secondary wideout.

He has the physical tools to be a big-play threat, and if Philadelphia focuses too heavily on Lamb, Pickens could see favorable matchups on the outside.

TE Jake Ferguson: 9.0 projected points (TE13)

Ferguson has quietly become one of Dak’s favorite red-zone options.

While not projected as a starter in most leagues, all it takes is one touchdown to make him a top-10 tight end in a given week.

Wrap-Up

This Week 1 clash sets the tone for both the NFL season and fantasy football lineups.

Hurts and Barkley headline the Eagles’ side as elite fantasy plays, while Lamb remains the clear go-to weapon for Dallas.

Beyond that, savvy fantasy managers will keep an eye on Prescott, Pickens, and Ferguson as potential early-season difference makers.

With high stakes and plenty of firepower, Thursday night’s opener is shaping up to be a fantasy goldmine.