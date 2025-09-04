Cowboys vs Eagles: TNF Preview and Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2025 NFL season in the most fitting way possible: under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football (TNF).

Two bitter NFC East rivals, both loaded with talent, both with championship aspirations, and both determined to make an opening statement.

Philadelphia enters as the defending Super Bowl LIX champions, but Dallas boasts a retooled roster and a quarterback with a proven track record of beating the Eagles.

Let’s break down who has the edge by position group and make a prediction for this primetime showdown.

Quarterbacks: Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts

This game begins and ends with quarterback play.

Dak Prescott has dominated the Eagles throughout his career. He owns a 4-1 record against Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts, throwing for 1,525 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just one interception in those contests.

Prescott’s passer rating combined in those five contests is 126.8. Simply put, Dak consistently delivers his best football against his fiercest rival.

Jalen Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is no slouch. His dual-threat ability makes him a nightmare for defenses. But when facing Dallas, Hurts has been less efficient, with fewer yards and touchdowns than Prescott.

In his short career, Jalen Hurts has a 4-3 record against Dallas. He has recorded 1,483 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He currently holds a 94.3 passer rating against the Cowboys.

Edge: Cowboys — Dak’s proven dominance in this rivalry gives Dallas the advantage.

Running Backs: Superstar vs Committee

The Cowboys will rely on a committee approach at running back, with Javonte Williams as the starter and Miles Sanders as the backup. Both will provide a veteran presence alongside Jaydon Blue’s explosiveness.

Fullback Hunter Luepke adds versatility as both a blocker, short-yardage weapon, and receiving weapon.

The Eagles, by contrast, headline their backfield with Saquon Barkley, one of the NFL’s elite playmakers. Supporting him are Will Shipley and A.J. Dillon.

Edge: Even — Barkley gives Philadelphia star power, but Dallas’ depth and rotation balance out the matchup.

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends: New Blood Brings a Boost

Dallas brings a dangerous mix of size, speed, and reliability.

CeeDee Lamb has emerged as a top-five receiver in the league, while George Pickens adds a physical, explosive presence on the outside.

Tight end Jake Ferguson continues to establish himself as one of the NFC’s most dependable players at the position.

Philadelphia counters with one of the NFL’s top receiving duos in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. After those two, it gets shaky for the Eagles. Add an aging Dallas Goedert, and the Eagles don’t have much after the top two receivers.

Edge: Slight Cowboys — The trio of Lamb, Pickens, and Ferguson provides balance across multiple roles that slightly tip the advantage towards Dallas.

Offensive Line: Old vs. New

The Cowboys feature a young, talented group led by Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and Terence Steele.

While their upside is undeniable, chemistry and consistency remain key questions.

Philadelphia has no such concerns, with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata anchoring one of the league’s most experienced and dominant offensive lines.

Edge: Eagles — Proven stability and leadership make Philadelphia’s front five one of the NFL’s best.

Defensive Line & Linebackers: A New Day in Dallas

Without Micah Parsons, Dallas turns to a rotation led by Osa Odighizuwa in the middle and players like Dante Fowler Jr, Donovan Ezeiruka, and Sam Williams on the edge.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, boasts a fearsome defensive front with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith, all capable of disrupting opposing offenses.

Edge: Eagles — Philadelphia’s defensive line is a proven difference maker.

Secondary: Dynamic Duo Returns

Dallas thrives on turnovers thanks to Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, one of the NFL’s most dangerous ball-hawking duos, who have not played together much.

The Eagles are banking on rookie Quinyon Mitchell and new lead man Cooper DeJean to bring long-term stability to the secondary, but overall, their group is far less proven.

Edge: Cowboys — Diggs and Bland give Dallas a clear advantage in coverage and playmaking.

Special Teams: Is it even Questionable?

The Cowboys field one of the NFL’s most consistent specialist tandems.

Brandon Aubrey was among the league’s most accurate kickers in 2024, while punter Bryan Anger remains elite.

Philadelphia counters with Jake Elliott, who is known for clutch kicks, but consistency leans toward Dallas.

Edge: Dallas — Aubrey and Anger make Dallas’ special teams one of the league’s best.

Betting Odds and Prediction

Oddsmakers opened with the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite (-8.5), mainly due to the Super Bowl victory and Saquon Barkley.

The over/under sits around 47.5, reflecting expectations for a competitive but not overly high-scoring battle.

Here’s why Dallas has a real shot to cover — and win outright.

Dak Prescott’s dominance over the Eagles cannot be overstated. He has consistently carved up Philadelphia’s defense and enters this game with confidence.

DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs give Dallas the secondary advantage against Hurt's deep ball.

give Dallas the secondary advantage against Hurt’s deep ball. Special teams tilt heavily toward Dallas, and in a close prime-time game, that can be decisive.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24 — Dallas makes a statement behind Dak Prescott’s efficiency and Brandon Aubrey’s late-game accuracy.

Defending Champs and…

The Eagles may be the defending champs, but the Cowboys come into Thursday Night Football with advantages in key areas: quarterback, secondary, and special teams.

If Dallas protects Prescott and creates turnovers, they have every tool to pull off an opening-week upset in Philadelphia.

This rivalry rarely disappoints—and the 2025 season opener promises fireworks right out of the gate.