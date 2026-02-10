Super Bowl 60 proved Cowboys need more than offense to win

I think people had more fun watching and talking about the Super Bowl 60 halftime show than the actual game, yet the Seattle Seahawks proved that to win in this league you need more than just a high-powered offense that everyone wants.

Everyone wants to talk about how Dak Prescott and the crew will never win a Super Bowl, but let’s just point out that Sam Darnold won the big game before two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and last years MVP Josh Allen.

He played well enough to take care of business. He did not light up the scoreboard, and the Seattle defense did major work against the NFC.

Nothing But Defense

So if you haven’t heard, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on George Pickens.

Signing him and possibly Javonte Williams are the only two moves they need to make on the offensive side of the ball.

They have all they need on that side. The rest of this offseason should be focused on the defense and nothing else.

We have to be honest with ourselves, though the defense has a major issue. The secondary and linebackers are maybe the worst in football, and it will be hard to perform like the Seattle defense with the personnel that they have on the squad right now.

The entire defensive staff looks different with Parker as the headline.

The most important factor in winning the Super Bowl is having a highly effective QB. Dak Prescott 67% comp rate, 99.5 passer rating

Sam Darnold 67% comp rate, 99.1 passer rating The second most important factor is having a top-10 scoring defense. Seahawks 1st

Cowboys 32nd pic.twitter.com/OPvkhKJwFu — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) February 5, 2026

Chidera Uzo-Diribe from the Steelers was hired as the Cowboys’ OLB coach. They also hired Ryan Smith from Arizona as the Cornerbacks coach, Derrick Ansley was hired as the pass game coordinator from the Packers, and Marcus Dixton is the new defensive line coach from the Vikings (I love this hire).

So now that the coaching staff is pretty much in place, they have to use what the Seahawks did as a blueprint. Build that defense both through the draft and please, for the love of everything, Jerry Jones, kindly spend money on that side of the ball.

From a coverage standpoint, their most utilized coverage was Cover 3 over the two years Parker coached the Eagles (32.1% on average).

Next was Cover 1 (22.2%) and Cover 6 (21%), with Cover 4 (16.5%) rounding out the four most-utilized coverage packages that Philadelphia used. Their zone/man coverage splits sat around 70/30% respectively.

You have to get guys into the building to help with that. I honestly think that their defensive line is going to be a strength this season with Williams, Clark and others.

At the end of the day, the Seattle defense and Sam not forcing any turnovers is what won them the Super Bowl, but when have we ever seen the Dallas defense create 3 turnovers and 6 sacks on a playoff game.

Maybe over these next two years it will happen, but the Seahawks showed you that it takes more than some great quarterback play or an amazing offense to win it all.

Say what you want, he now has more Super Bowls than Lamar Jackson, who has two MVPs, Josh Allen, who has an MVP, and all these other guys that everyone loves, yet can’t win it all.

We are seeing that if your team does not catch every break like New England did with the injuries to the teams they played, or have the most balanced team in all football like Seattle, you aren’t going to win the Super Bowl on the back of one player.

KENNETH WALKER III IS SUPER BOWL LX MVP. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/YJyekPJK5g — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

The MVP this year got beat by that Seattle team, the Dallas Cowboys need to do everything possible to make sure this defense is average at best in 2026, because the NFC is only going to get better.

They have the offense, but they need this defense to be better, and don’t you forget, the running back won the Super Bowl MVP…