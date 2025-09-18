3 key matchups that could decide Cowboys vs Bears

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record that feels like it could have swung either way.

After a frustrating collapse in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas bounced back with an offensive outburst against the New York Giants to even the slate.

The Bears, meanwhile, are also searching for consistency as they look to climb out of the early-season muddle in the NFC North.

With both teams eager to gain ground, three key matchups stand out as potential difference-makers in Sunday’s clash.

Matt Eberflus vs Caleb Williams

The chess match between Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus and Bears QB Caleb Williams will set the tone for the game.

Williams is entering his second season, and while the former No. 1 overall pick is showing flashes of brilliance, young quarterbacks often reveal tendencies that savvy coordinators can exploit.

Eberflus faces the challenge of striking a balance between aggression and discipline. Blitz too much, and Williams has the arm talent and mobility to punish single coverage.

Sit back too often, and he’ll get comfortable picking apart zone looks, much like Russell Wilson just did for 455 yards passing.

The question is whether Eberflus can uncover flaws in Williams’ decision-making that lingered from his rookie year or if Williams has truly elevated his game in year two.

If Dallas can disguise coverages, force a turnover or two, and keep Williams uncomfortable in the pocket, the Cowboys will have the upper hand defensively.

Terence Steele vs Montez Sweat

Few battles will be more critical to Dak Prescott’s comfort level than the one between Cowboys RT Terence Steele and Bears DE Montez Sweat.

Sweat has long been one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the league, using length, speed, and relentless motor to pressure quarterbacks. He’s also one of the few players capable of wrecking a game plan single-handedly.

For Steele, this is a measuring-stick matchup. While he’s proven to be a reliable starter, inconsistency in pass protection has occasionally left Prescott vulnerable.

With Sweat coming off the edge, Steele will need to hold his ground in both one-on-one matchups and when the Bears scheme twists or stunts to confuse the offensive line.

Dallas may have to commit extra help with tight ends or backs to slow Sweat down, but doing so could take weapons away from the passing game.

The outcome of this duel will directly affect Prescott’s ability to keep the Cowboys’ offense rolling.

Trevon Diggs vs Rome Odunze

The spotlight in the secondary will shine brightest on CB Trevon Diggs, who likely draws the challenge of covering Bears young WR Rome Odunze.

With CB DaRon Bland hobbled and DJ Moore demanding defensive attention on the other side, Eberflus would ideally like to roll coverage toward Moore to support a younger cornerback, but that luxury only comes if Diggs can handle Odunze one-on-one.

This will be no easy task. Diggs struggled in Week 2 against Giants superstar WR Malik Nabers, whose speed and athleticism exposed some coverage lapses.

Odunze may not have the same highlight-reel quickness as Nabers, but he’s a polished, physical receiver with size and ball-tracking ability that can give any corner fits.

If Diggs rises to the challenge, it will free up Dallas to dedicate more resources toward limiting Moore.

If he falters, Chicago could find consistent success targeting Odunze, tilting the matchup in their favor.