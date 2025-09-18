Will Matt Eberflus get his revenge on the Bears Sunday?

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Chicago with a record of 1-1, something that pretty much every thought would be the case. In all honestly, they could be 2-and-0 if CeeDee Lamb catches the football in week one.

Still, Dallas enters the game against a Bears team that is 0-and-2, something not many predicted.

The Bears blew a late lead to the Vikings in the opener on Monday night football in week one, and got ran over by Ben Johnson’s former team, the Lions last week.

Now, former Bears head coach and current Defensive Coordinator of the Cowboys, Matt Eberflus, heads back to Chicago in attempt to help move Dallas to above .500.

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, September, 21st | Time: 3:25 CT.

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

TV: FOX | Stream: FOX & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM).

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys – 118 (bet $118 to win $100) | Bears -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -1.5 (-102); Bears +1.5 (-118).

Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110).

Something Has To Give

For two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys defense has been one of the worst in football, and the Bears’ offense has been near the bottom on their end.

The over/under for this game is 50 for a reason. They know the Dallas Cowboys offense is one of the best in football, but also understand that last week, the Dallas defense made Russell Wilson look like he was 25 again.

Folks are waiting for Caleb Williams to look like the guy they all said he would be coming into the season with Ben Johnson, but the Cowboys’ defense is going to give all those folks hope for at least one week.

I think this will be the highest scoring game of the week. It will likely go over the 50 point mark, but I think the Cowboys have more of a constant offense than the Bears over the past two weeks, and even on the road I like Dallas here.

I did not think coming into the season they would win this game, but it very well could go either way.

Look for the Bears to jump on Dallas early because they have been good when playing on script. The first two games they have scored a touchdown on the opening drive, but after they get away from it they struggle a bit.

Dallas will settle for a few field goals and then it will look much like last week, back and forth.

I’ve got the Cowboys 34, Chicago 26.