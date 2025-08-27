4 Intriguing Run-Stopping Defensive Tackle Waiver Claim Ideas

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 season with one glaring weakness that could derail a successful season: their run defense.

In 2024, Dallas allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, the most in the NFL, and opposing backs routinely found success in short yardage. If the Cowboys want to compete with the NFC’s heavyweights, they must add an actual run-stopping defensive tackle.

With NFL roster cuts finalized today, several intriguing big men are suddenly available. Three names in particular—C.J. Okoye, Jordan Jefferson, Desmond Watson, and Zaach Pickens—stand out as potential answers to Dallas’ most pressing need.

Let’s break down how each could immediately impact the Cowboys’ run defense.

C.J. Okoye: Sheer Size and Untapped Upside

C.J. Okoye, a former NFL International Pathway player, is as unique as they come.

At 6’6” and roughly 370 pounds, Okoye brings elite size and length at the nose tackle position. His journey began with a viral sack in his very first game action and his raw traits remain impossible to ignore.

https://twitter.com/ryanmink/status/1955289749737922595

For the Cowboys, Okoye represents the chance to plug the middle of the defense and eat double-teams on early downs.

While his technique is still developing, his mass and strength could keep linebackers like Micah Parsons and Marist Liufau free to make plays downhill.

If Dallas needs a goal-line wall and an anchor against power runs, Okoye is tailor-made for that role.

Jordan Jefferson: Low Pad Leverage and SEC Toughness

A surprise cut from Jacksonville, Jordan Jefferson brings a different profile than Okoye. At 6’2”. 316 pounds, Jefferson thrives on leverage and hand placement.

His college career at LSU showed he could consistently hold the point of attack against top-tier SEC linemen, and his preseason snaps displayed flashes of disciplined gap control.

For Dallas, Jefferson could slot in as a rotational 1-tech who helps stabilize early downs.

His compact build makes him harder to move than his weight suggests, and he’s capable of shedding blocks to plug cutback lanes.

https://twitter.com/dlinevids1/status/1856465538358358254

He may not provide as much as a pass rusher yet, but as a first-down and second-down run defender, Jefferson fits exactly what Dallas lacked in 2024.

Desmond Watson: The Tush-Push Terminator

At 6’6” and close to 450 pounds, Desmond Watson is one of the largest players professional football has ever seen.

Recently waived by Tampa Bay, Watson’s conditioning remains a work in progress, but his potential impact in a specialized role is undeniable.

Dallas doesn’t need him playing 30 snaps a game. They need him to line up in goal-line and 3rd-and-1 situations, where his sheer size makes it nearly impossible to move him off the ball.

https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1572615106265223170

Even 8–10 snaps of Watson clogging the middle could be the difference between opponents scoring touchdowns or settling for field goals.

Zaach Pickens: Familiar Face, Different Place

Another intriguing option is Zaach Pickens, who was recently let go by Chicago.

Pickens was originally a 3rd-round pick in 2023 and spent two off-seasons developing under then-Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, not the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

That connection could make Dallas an ideal landing spot.

At 6’4”, 300 pounds, Pickens combines length and athleticism, flashing the ability to hold his ground in run support while also providing some pass-rush juice.

https://twitter.com/robertkschmitz/status/1727025429985493178

His familiarity with Eberflus’ system means he could make a quicker transition than other cut-day options, potentially plugging into the rotation without a long learning curve.

For the Cowboys, Pickens isn’t just another body—he’s a player with scheme familiarity who could reinforce the middle while still offering upside as a rotational 3-tech or 1-tech.

If Dallas wants both a run-stopper and someone who understands Eberflus’ defensive principles, Pickens could be the best blend of fit and familiarity.

The Cowboys Do Not Need More Interior

Rushers

The Cowboys don’t need another finesse lineman or undersized interior rusher—they need a true run-stopper.

Whether it’s C.J. Okoye, the leverage technique of Jordan Jefferson, or the situational gravity of Desmond Watson, Dallas has multiple cut-day options to fix their defensive soft spot.

If the Cowboys want to transform their defense from talented but inconsistent into championship-caliber, the front office must act fast.

Adding one of these run-stopping tackles could turn their biggest weakness into a strength—and unlock the full potential of Matt Eberflus’ defense.