Cowboys Roster Update: Dallas’s Injured Reserve List Growing

The Dallas Cowboys roster is forming quickly, and they are using an alternative way to keep “bubble” players in-house.

In the last twenty hours, the team has placed three separate players on the injured list. All three had previously been discussed as cut candidates, and placing them on IR ensures they don’t touch waivers.

We’re getting more clarity by the minute today, including the trade of Asim Richards to the New Orleans Saints, and the recent cuts to wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks.

Let’s take a look at the three injured reserve moves and each player’s future with the Cowboys.

Phil Mafah: Promising Rookie’s Shoulder Keeps Him In Dallas

If Dallas had cut rookie running back Phil Mafah, he likely would have been picked up on waivers. Given all he’s shown this summer, that would be a hard pill to swallow.

The other side of the coin, however, is the Cowboys’ clear preference for a Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue trio for the 2025 season.

Alas, the Mafah debate was settled with the team placing him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

No waivers, no roster spot, no problem. Mafah stays in Dallas, heals his shoulder, develops, and can enter the 53-man roster later with no risk of another team swooping in.

Payton Turner: Free Agent Signing Stays With Rib Injury

When the Cowboys signed pass-rusher Payton Turner this spring, he seemed like a real contender for the Week 1 roster.

After all, he had a career-high in tackles and tied his high in sacks and quarterback hits with the Saints in 2024. Some broken ribs and a roster-cutdown later, and Turner’s Dallas debut is on hold, at least for now.

The team placed him on the IR as well earlier today as he recovers from his injury sustained on August 9th.

Another issue for Turner is his slip on the depth chart. He is now listed behind backup Tyrus Wheat for the job he wants; that spells trouble for his future unless injuries take place.

Jonathan Mingo: Former Trade Acquisition’s Knee Delays 2025 Debut

It has not been a dominant run in Dallas for Jonathan Mingo.

Since being traded from the Carolina Panthers, he struggled to even see the field with the Cowboys in 2024, and right when the hype was starting to build this preseason, he suffered a PCL injury.

Now, he’s on the injured list as Dallas awaits his return and tries to figure out the wide receiver room.

There is still time for a turnaround, but it will need to happen if Mingo wants a future on the Cowboys roster.