Cowboys Highest and Lowest Defensive Grades: Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys entered 2025 surrounded by skepticism after trading away Micah Parsons. Many analysts predicted the defense would crumble without its former All-Pro pass rusher.

Yet early Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades tell a different story.

Dallas still has top performers, a potential second-year breakout pass rusher, and a few major weak links.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest and lowest graded Cowboys defenders after Week 1.

Malik Hooker: Veteran Anchor in the Secondary

Safety Malik Hooker is the Dallas Cowboys’ highest graded defender at 76.3 overall, cementing his status as the backbone of the secondary.

His 87.7 tackling grade and 77.8 run defense grade lead the team, showing his ability to shut down plays in space.

Hooker allowed just one catch for six yards in coverage, playing both free safety (48 snaps) and in the box (12 snaps). His versatility and reliability are vital for a defense adjusting to life without Parsons.

Donovan Wilson: The Enforcer in the Box

Safety Donovan Wilson followed closely with a 74.4 overall grade. Known for his physicality, Wilson posted a 78.5 tackling grade with zero missed tackles and a 75.3 run defense grade.

In coverage, he allowed just four yards on two targets.

Wilson’s downhill style complements Hooker’s rangy play, giving Dallas one of the NFC’s best safety tandems following Week 1.

Marshawn Kneeland: The Lone Sack Producer

Second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland continues to emerge as a key piece of Dallas’ front seven.

He earned a 73.0 overall grade with a strong 73.1 run defense mark. Most importantly, Kneeland recorded the Cowboys’ only sack in the first game.

His 59.6 pass-rush grade suggests room for growth, but the production is coming. While tackling (36.3) remains his weak spot, Kneeland’s ability to generate the team’s only sack underscores his rising value in Year 2.

Osa Odighizuwa and Trevon Diggs: Reliable Contributors

Osa Odighizuwa (72.1) : Provided four total pressures (one QB hit, three hurries) with a 74.1 run defense grade. Alongside Kenny Clark, he gives Dallas stability inside.

: Provided four total pressures (one QB hit, three hurries) with a 74.1 run defense grade. Alongside Kenny Clark, he gives Dallas stability inside. Trevon Diggs (70.2): Posted a strong 76.1 coverage grade, allowing no receptions, but his 30.1 tackling grade highlighted his ongoing weakness in run support.

Both remain dependable playmakers in their respective roles.

The Bottom 3: Toia, Murray, and Sanborn

While the top performers shined, three defenders graded out among the worst in the Dallas lineup.

Jay Toia: Lowest Overall Grade

Rookie defensive tackle Jay Toia posted a 29.3 overall grade, the lowest on the team.

His 29.7 run defense grade highlights how overmatched he was at the line of scrimmage. Though his tackling grade (66.8) was acceptable, he struggled to generate impact in limited snaps.

Kenneth Murray Jr.: Linebacker Weakness

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. graded just 30.0 overall, with poor marks in both run defense (27.8) and coverage (48.4).

While he recorded one total pressure, his inability to fill lanes or handle coverage responsibilities consistently makes him a liability.

Jack Sanborn: Solid Tackler, Liability in Coverage

Jack Sanborn graded 47.0 overall, dragged down by a 51.2 coverage grade despite a strong 78.9 tackling score.

He can bring physicality, but his struggles in space limit his effectiveness in a modern NFL defense.

Top 3 vs Bottom 3 Snapshot

Key Takeaways from Cowboys’ Defensive Grades

Safety play is the foundation : Hooker and Wilson give Dallas a reliable, physical safety duo that balances coverage and run support.

: Hooker and Wilson give Dallas a reliable, physical safety duo that balances coverage and run support. Kneeland could emerge as “the guy” up front : In just his second year, he not only graded in the top three but is also the only Cowboys with a sack.

: In just his second year, he not only graded in the top three but is also the only Cowboys with a sack. Linebacker depth is a problem : With Murray and Sanborn grading among the bottom three, second-year player Marist Liufau could push for more snaps.

: With Murray and Sanborn grading among the bottom three, second-year player Marist Liufau could push for more snaps. Defensive identity is shifting: Without Parsons, Dallas could lean on safeties, interior pressure (Osa+Clark), and discipline instead of star-driven chaos.

Avoiding Collapse, Building A Better Defense

The Cowboys’ defense has avoided collapse despite losing Parsons, largely thanks to the Hooker-Wilson safety tandem and the potential emergence of Marshawn Kneeland as a disruptive edge presence.

On the flip side, the struggles of Jay Toia, Kenneth Murray Jr., and Jack Sanborn expose depth issues, particularly at linebacker and in the defensive rotation.

If Dallas wants to elevate its defense into top-10 territory, improved linebacker play is non-negotiable.

For now, the Cowboys have star-caliber play at safety, a developing pass rusher, and a solid interior duo. That combination may not be flashy, but it’s enough to keep the defense competitive in 2025.