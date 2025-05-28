Top Draft Prospects to Watch in Alabama vs. Wisconsin

Saturday’s Week 3 matchup between Alabama and Wisconsin presents a golden opportunity for NFL scouts to evaluate future talent as both programs show players who could significantly impact the 2026 draft landscape.

The Crimson Tide enters as massive 19-point favorites against the Badgers in what promises to be a physical contest of contrasting styles and elite prospects on both sides.

The heightened stakes surrounding this game are reflected in the college football Week 3 odds, with Alabama looking to bounce back from its disappointing Week 1 loss to Florida State while Wisconsin seeks to prove its mettle against Power Four competition.

For teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who struggled mightily against the run last season (allowing 4.8 yards per carry), this game offers a preview of defensive front talent that could address their critical needs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Defensive Front Weapons

Leading Alabama’s pass rush is LT Overton, a 6’2″, 274-pound senior edge rusher who transferred from Texas A&M and has established himself as a versatile three-down defender.

Despite being physically smaller than some elite edge prospects, Overton compensates with exceptional athleticism and lateral quickness that allows him to excel in both run defense and pass rush situations.

His 2024 campaign showcased his disruptive potential with nearly 40 pressures, though he’ll need to improve his finishing ability after converting only three sacks.

The crown jewel of Alabama’s defensive line, however, may be Keldric Faulk, the 6’6″, 288-pound edge rusher who has rapidly emerged as a potential first-round selection.

Originally from Auburn, Faulk brings an ideal combination of size and athleticism that makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive tackles.

His sophomore season statistics were impressive with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, but his impact extends far beyond numbers.

NFL evaluators are particularly impressed with Faulk’s run defense prowess and his ability to line up at multiple positions along the defensive front, making him an ideal fit for teams seeking versatility in their pass rush packages.

Wisconsin’s Offensive Line Excellence

Wisconsin’s offensive line continues the program’s tradition of developing NFL-caliber talent, headlined by Riley Mahlman, the 6’8″, 320-pound right tackle who has become one of the nation’s premier offensive line prospects.

The redshirt senior from Lakeville, Minnesota, has been a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s offensive front since 2022, starting 25 games over the past two seasons while allowing just three sacks and six quarterback hits combined.

Mahlman’s draft stock has steadily risen throughout his college career, earning preseason All-Big Ten honors and ranking as the No. 16 offensive tackle prospect in several 2026 draft rankings.

His impressive 74.4 PFF grade in 2024 ranked as the highest among Wisconsin linemen and fifth among all Big Ten offensive linemen, showcasing his consistency and technical proficiency.

While he struggled against elite competition like Oregon and Penn State, his overall body of work demonstrates the type of foundational talent NFL teams covet for their offensive lines.

Cowboys Connection and Draft Implications

The Cowboys’ defensive struggles, particularly their inability to stop the run, make players like Faulk extremely attractive for their 2026 draft plans.

Faulk’s combination of size, power, and versatility would provide the type of interior pass rush help Dallas desperately needs while also addressing their run defense deficiencies.

His ability to play multiple positions along the defensive front makes him an ideal scheme fit for a Cowboys defense seeking to improve their trenches.

Similarly, Mahlman represents the type of reliable, experienced offensive tackle who could provide stability for teams needing to rebuild their offensive line.

His four-year development at Wisconsin demonstrates the patience and technique that translates well to the NFL level, making him an attractive Day 2 selection for teams seeking long-term solutions at tackle.

What to Watch Saturday

This Week 3 encounter will provide crucial evaluation opportunities as both teams face their stiffest competition to date.

For Alabama’s edge rushers, success against Wisconsin’s veteran offensive line would significantly boost their draft stock heading into SEC play.

Conversely, Mahlman’s performance against Alabama’s talented pass rush could either solidify his position as a top tackle prospect or expose areas needing improvement before the draft.

The game kicks off at noon ET on ABC, providing prime viewing for NFL scouts eager to evaluate these prospects against quality competition.

With both teams seeking to establish themselves as legitimate contenders, the individual battles in the trenches will offer the clearest glimpse of which players possess the talent necessary to impact NFL rosters in 2026.