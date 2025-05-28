Cowboys’ 2025 rookie class had minimal impact on season opener

The 2025 Class of Dallas Cowboys rookies had a mixed debut last Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive Guard Tyler Booker was the lone rookie to start the game. Two others, Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku and Defensive Tackle Jay Toia, had 22 and 20 defensive snaps.

That translated into 35% and 32% of the total defensive snaps.

Booker’s 61 snaps were 100% of the Cowboys offensive snaps and he had four additional snaps on special teams.

Three rookies – Jaydon Blue (RB), Shemar James (LB), and Ajani Cornelius (OL) – were inactive for the season opener.

Defensive Back Shavon Revel Jr. is on the non-football injury list. Running Back Phil Mafah is on IR for a few more weeks.

Defensive Tackle Tommy Akingbesote, a seventh-round pick back in April, was cut prior to the season and remains out of the NFL.

These five rookies currently hold spots on the Cowboys’ practice squad:

Traeshon Holden (WR)

Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)

Justin Barron (LB)

Alijah Clark (CB)

Zion Childress (CB)

Booker Has Room To Improve

Booker, the Cowboys’ first-round selection in April and Zack Martin’s replacement at right guard, had a good debut overall.

He didn’t allow a sack, nor did he commit any penalties. Some of that was due to Jalen Carter’s early dismissal from the contest.

Booker did allow two pressures on Dak Prescott on Thursday and looked lost on a couple of plays.

The rookie himself admitted he had work to do in order to be better.

It was nice to see that kind of accountability from a young player. Not to mention a lot more maturity than we saw from Carter that night.

Limited Defensive Action

Ezeiruaku recorded one tackle and one pressure in Thursday’s loss.

The Cowboys’ defense was on the field for 63 total plays. Meaning he was out for about one in every three plays.

Sam Williams (39 snaps) and Dante Fowler (27) started at defensive end, leaving Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland (30), and James Houston (10) to rotate in as backups.

Look for Ezieruaku’s snap count to increase in the weeks to come, although Houston will push him for playing time off the bench.

Toia’s night only covered 20 plays, but he did record one tackle in the game.

He had some good plays against the run. But he, too, has a lot of work in the weeks ahead if he wants to increase his playing time.

It is noteworthy that he was active for the game while the 2023 first-round pick, Mazi Smith, did not suit up.

Early indications are that Smith will remain inactive against the Giants while Toia will suit up.