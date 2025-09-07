Cowboys O-line might be better than advertised

When the Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 season, many analysts were skeptical about the state of their offensive line.

With future Hall of Famer Zack Martin retiring, second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton still developing, and rookie right guard Tyler Booker thrust into the starting lineup, most assumed this would be an average unit at best.

Add in Cooper Beebe beginning his first full season as the starting center, and the group was widely viewed as a middle-of-the-pack offensive line.

But just one week into the season, the Cowboys’ front five is showing they might be much better than advertised.

Sackless

In Thursday night’s rivalry clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, the offensive line delivered a statement performance.

Facing one of the league’s most feared pass rushes, albeit without Jalen Carter, the Cowboys did not allow a single sack.

Dak Prescott had clean pockets throughout the night, giving him time to spread the ball around to his playmakers.

This wasn’t a fluke. Guyton held his own against speed rushers off the edge, Booker showed surprising composure in his NFL debut, and Beebe looked comfortable making protection calls at the line of scrimmage.

The unit played with balance, avoiding mental lapses and costly penalties that often plague young lines.

For a group many expected to be a weakness, their ability to completely neutralize Philadelphia’s front was perhaps the biggest surprise of the game.

Opening Running Lanes

Just as impressive was their work in the run game.

Last season, the Cowboys often struggled to create consistent running lanes, leaving Rico Dowdle and others bottled up at the line of scrimmage. On Thursday, that script flipped.

The offensive line consistently opened holes between the tackles, allowing Dallas backs to hit the second level with momentum.

Booker showed flashes of the physical, road-grading style that made him a standout at Alabama, while Beebe and Tyler Smith combined to push defenders off the ball.

Even Guyton, once criticized for being a better pass blocker than run blocker, displayed improved power at the point of attack.

The result was a balanced offensive attack that kept Philadelphia guessing and extended drives with crucial rushing yards.

Coaching Matters

The Cowboys’ turnaround up front isn’t just about talent: it’s also about coaching.

New OC Klayton Adams, who previously worked as the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals, has brought a sharper edge to the unit. Adams emphasizes discipline, footwork, and aggressiveness, all of which were on display against the Eagles.

Credit also goes to current offensive line coach Conor Riley, who has been instrumental in developing Guyton, Beebe, and now Booker.

Riley has built trust within the group, encouraging competition while instilling confidence in his young players.

The combination of Adams’ system and Riley’s direct coaching has elevated the line faster than many expected.

Looking Ahead

As impressive as Thursday’s performance was, the most exciting part for Dallas is that this line should only improve as the season goes on.

With Guyton and Booker gaining valuable experience each week, and Beebe continuing to settle into his role as a full-time center, the ceiling is high.

Of course, health will be the key.

Offensive lines thrive on continuity, and if the Cowboys can keep this unit intact, it could evolve from a perceived liability into one of the team’s greatest strengths.

For now, one thing is clear: the Cowboys’ offensive line isn’t just surviving. It’s thriving, and it might be the foundation of a deep playoff run.