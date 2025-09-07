New Era Begins for 5 Former Cowboys in NFL Week 1

Thursday’s chaotic Dallas–Philadelphia opener means America’s Team won’t be part of the NFL’s first Sunday slate. Still, fans won’t be without a rooting interest, as five former Cowboys players are starting fresh with new teams.

Whether you still hold a place in your heart for them or can’t wait to cheer against them, it will be a chance for them to start their new era strong.

For some, it marks the end of a long run in Dallas and a deep connection to the star; for others, it’s the next step in a young career, or even a return to a familiar home.

Either way, it will certainly be interesting to watch, so let’s preview those players’ debuts here.

Micah Parsons: Packers Tenure Begins Against Lions

The headliner among these is obviously Micah Parsons.

After four record-breaking seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he was shipped out of town to one of the Cowboys’ most bitter rivals.

Today, he makes the switch official by taking on a mutual rival in the Detroit Lions. There had been some speculation that a back injury would keep Parsons off the field for this one, but he seems ready to go.

As weird as it will be to see, Parsons will wear green and gold for the Packers.

DeMarcus Lawrence: Long-Time Cowboy In Green

Overshadowed by the Parsons departure, DeMarcus Lawrence also left town this offseason.

Dallas’s second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence signed a big deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Seahawks FA additions so far:



🏈QB Sam Darnold

🏈WR Cooper Kupp

🏈DE DeMarcus Lawrence

🏈WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

🏈OL Josh Jones — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

Now, he’ll start that new era against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the former Cowboy has his own personal history with the Niners, this will be his first matchup against them as a division rival. Seahawks fans are certainly expecting a lot here, so it will be interesting to see how he fares at 33 years old.

Jourdan Lewis: Dallas Fan Favorite Arrives In Duval

One of the more heartbreaking moments of this offseason was when Cowboys fan favorite Jourdan Lewis headed south for Jacksonville.

The cornerback had become one of the longest tenured players in Dallas, and his 2024 campaign was perhaps the strongest of his entire career. That’s what landed him a $30M deal with the Jags.

After years of being underrated and underappreciated, Lewis is a key piece for that defense, and he’ll have a chance to prove his worth against the Panthers today.

It’s bittersweet to see Lewis elsewhere, but you can’t help but think that he will thrive.

Brandin Cooks: New Orleans Return After Cowboys Stint

Nearly a decade ago, in 2014, Brandin Cooks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round.

In 2025, he is returning to his original home with nearly 10,000 receiving yards and four stints elsewhere under his belt. The most recent of those was, of course, in Dallas, where he spent two seasons.

Cooks was never the greatest Cowboy, but he did have some significant moments, and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

He’s gone his entire career being slept on, and now it seems he’ll have a chance to finish where he started. He went from a rookie in NOLA to a veteran of the locker room.

Chauncey Golston: 2024 Emergence Births 2025 Giants Contract

When Dallas drafted Chauncey Golston with their third-round pick in 2021, they expected a bit of a development period before a sudden burst onto the scene.

That’s exactly what happened for this Iowa Hawkeye.

Golston started just three games between 2021–2023, before starting in 13 last season. He set career-highs in every statistical category, and it paid off with a brand new $19.5M contract.

Chauncey Golston set career-highs in 2024:



- 5.5 sacks

- 37 pressures



Your newest Giant 🗽 https://t.co/qva91Jvrsf pic.twitter.com/n7du45DxxR — PFF Betting (@PFF_Betting) March 11, 2025

The only problem is that the new money is not with Dallas. Golston is now a former Cowboy and a current New York Giant who is starting his Big Blue tenure today.