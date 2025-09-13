Dak Prescott’s Giants History Is Bad News for Big Blue

Dak Prescott owns the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t dropped a Prescott-started game to their northern rival since 2016, his rookie year. Tyler Booker, the team’s first-round pick this April, was twelve years old when that game happened.

Additionally, those two rookie-season losses came from a combined four points. Since then, Prescott has outscored the Giants 416-208.

So, again, Prescott absolutely owns the Giants.

It’s a good time to revisit that, considering his 13-game winning streak will be put to the test tomorrow. It’s a huge game, as Dallas falling to 0-2 would badly injure their long-term chances in 2025.

Right now, the Cowboys are a 5.5-point favorite; that’s a favorable spread, but it doesn’t represent the sheer dominance Dallas has had over New York in recent years.

With all of this in mind, let’s take a closer look at Prescott’s last three matchups with Big Blue and what it means for tomorrow’s showdown.

Week 4, 2024: Dak Prescott’s High-Completion, 20-15 Win

Before Dak Prescott went down with his season-ending hamstring injury last season, he managed his best performance of his shortened year against the Giants.

In Week 4, the All-Pro quarterback completed a stellar 22 of 27 passes; that comes out to an 81.5% completion percentage. He added two passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and 221 yards on top of it.

The #Cowboys win 20-15. Dak Prescott with 2 TDs. He has now won 13 against the Giants in his career. ⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/HHfx5xcwu1 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) September 27, 2024

While he did his thing, it was a break from recent years, as New York kept it awfully close at 20-15.

This could be a warning sign when it comes to Sunday’s game. We’ve seen a regression from Dallas recently, as they’ve transitioned from being an NFC favorite to a middle-of-the-pack roster. We’ll see if this game was an outlier or a trend tomorrow.

Weeks 1 & 10, 2023: Dominance By Dak Prescott & Company

Who could forget the glorious regular season of 2023? When it came to beating good teams, the Cowboys were outmatched, but boy, when the bad teams rolled into town, it was usually a bloodbath.

In two matchups with the Giants in 2023, Dak Prescott’s Cowboys outscored them 89-17. It was a complete demolition.

The first of those matchups, in Week 1, was a 40-0 blowout. Despite the score, Prescott didn’t actually shine that bright; he completed just 13/24 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

New York wouldn’t get the same treatment in Week 10, however. Prescott carved the G-Men up for 404 yards and four touchdowns. That’s what Cowboys fans are looking for tomorrow.

Week 12, 2022: Mixed Bag From Dak Prescott After Injury

In 2022, a Week 1 hand injury shut Dak Presccot down for a few weeks. This would mean he only had one matchup against New York, and it came in Week 12.

Prescott delivered a win, as always, but in contrast to these other games, it was a bit of a mixed bag. He didn’t dominate, nor did he struggle: two touchdowns, two interceptions, 70% completion percentage, and 261 passing yards.

If that’s what we see in Week 2 of 2025, I don’t think fans would be surprised. The offense, despite Prescott’s best efforts last week, is still a work in progress.

Thus, lighting the world on fire against the Giants might be a stretch, but struggling likely isn’t in the cards either. Getting the win and seeing some regular ups and downs from an offense in training would be a fine result.

The Bottom Line: Expect To Win, Wait & See On Dak Prescott’s Individual Performance

I won’t mince words here: I fully expect Prescott and the Cowboys to beat the Giants tomorrow.

Dak Prescott is 13-2 against the Giants in his career — his .867 winning percentage is his highest vs. any team he's faced at least three times



Dak vs. NYG:



⭐️ 102.4 passer rating

⭐️ 31 TDs to 10 turnovers

⭐️ 0.21 EPA per dropback

⭐️ 7.9 yards per attempt

⭐️ 1 sack taken per… pic.twitter.com/6lFfJfV3G8 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 13, 2025

As far as his career goes, it’s a tradition at this point. That shouldn’t end with this Giants team. They simply don’t stack up on paper.

My only question comes with Prescott’s showing. Will it be the perfect display we’ve seen in the past, a struggle game that makes us scratch our heads, or a little bit of both? Ultimately, I expect some fireworks from QB1 in the home opener.