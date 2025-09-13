2 undrafted defenders prepare for large roles against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have entered Week 2 with a defensive backfield that looks far different than what was originally planned.

The cornerback room has been ravaged by injuries, with Pro Bowler DaRon Bland sidelined and star Trevon Diggs still being eased back into full game action after his torn ACL recovery.

That leaves the Cowboys in a precarious position heading into Sunday’s home opener against the New York Giants, a divisional rival eager to test Dallas’ secondary.

If there’s one thing that can fuel the Cowboys’ defense, it’s the underdog spirit. Enter Reddy Stewart and Zion Childress, two undrafted players who now find themselves on the brink of major roles.

Both will need to rise to the occasion against an offense that, while inconsistent, has the weapons to punish defensive lapses.

For Dallas, this could be a chance for hidden gems to shine under the AT&T Stadium lights.

Reddy or Not

Reddy Stewart is no stranger to adversity. The undrafted player out of Troy carved his way onto the Cowboys’ roster with physicality, smart play recognition, and the ability to compete on the inside and outside.

Against the Giants, Stewart is expected to see a good deal of work as a boundary corner, likely rotating opposite the Trevon Diggs/Kaiir Elam shared role.

The Giants’ wide receiver corps may not be headlined by superstars, but players like Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson can stretch defenses vertically.

That puts the spotlight directly on Stewart, who will need to rely on his press technique and discipline to prevent explosive plays.

While he doesn’t have Diggs’ ball-hawking reputation, Stewart’s strength is in playing sticky coverage and forcing quarterbacks into tougher throws.

For Dallas, Stewart’s role isn’t just about holding his own: it’s about giving DC Matt Eberflus the confidence to blitz and disguise coverages without worrying about a glaring weak link on the edge.

If he can keep New York’s receivers in check, the Cowboys’ ferocious pass rush led by Micah Parsons will have more time to collapse the pocket.

It’s Time to Zion

While Stewart patrols the outside, Zion Childress will likely see action in the slot, an area where the Giants love to scheme their passing game.

The former Texas A&M safety transitioned into a hybrid defensive back role during camp, showcasing versatility that now becomes invaluable.

Childress’ strength lies in his ability to mirror quicker receivers and provide help against tight ends over the middle.

With New York relying heavily on short passing concepts and yards after the catch, Childress will be tasked with making open-field tackles and preventing chain-moving plays.

His safety background also makes him a candidate to rotate into coverage disguises, giving Eberflus flexibility to mask the absence of Bland.

The Giants’ passing game thrives when Russell Wilson can find rhythm with easy completions out of play action.

If Childress can disrupt those looks, the Cowboys’ defense can dictate the flow of the game rather than react to it.

Underdog Status

The Cowboys’ secondary isn’t at full strength, but Sunday offers a golden opportunity for Reddy Steward and Zion Childress to write their own stories.

Both went undrafted, both battled uphill just to make the roster, and now both will be asked to deliver in one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.

If they can hold their ground, Dallas may not just weather the storm; it may uncover two key contributors for the rest of the season.