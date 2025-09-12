Jadeveon Clowney: A Star Who Will Get 1 Star on His Helmet

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week when free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited The Star in Frisco.

Clowney met with the coaching staff, toured the facility, and even watched practice, a clear sign that Dallas is serious about bringing him in to bolster their retooled defense.

If the Cowboys and Clowney strike a deal, it would give Dallas one of the deepest defensive fronts in the NFC and provide exactly what new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been looking for:

A powerful, veteran edge defender who can dominate against the run and collapse the pocket.

Why the Dallas Visit Matters

This isn’t just a rumor—Clowney physically being at The Star is significant.

Dallas typically reserves visits for players they are strongly considering signing. Clowney reportedly left the meeting healthy and engaged, suggesting a deal could be finalized if both sides agree on contract terms.

For Cowboys fans frustrated by inconsistency at defensive end, this visit signals that the front office is willing to add proven help now rather than wait.

Clowney’s 2024 Season: Still Productive

Clowney remains a two-way disruptor, not just a name from the past.

2024 stats (Panthers) : 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, 46 tackles, and 35 total pressures.

: 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, 46 tackles, and 35 total pressures. Run-Stop Win Rate : 32% ranked 3rd among all edge defenders—elite production.

: 32% ranked 3rd among all edge defenders—elite production. Career numbers: 58 sacks, 139 QB hits, 15 forced fumbles across 140 games.

These numbers prove Clowney still sets a dominant edge, finishing plays and generating steady pressure even if his sack totals aren’t double-digit. Dallas wouldn’t need him to be a star—just to do what he does best.

Ideal Fit in Matt Eberflus’ System

Eberflus has built a reputation for disciplined, turnover-driven defenses. Clowney fits that identity perfectly:

Early Downs : Clowney can anchor the strong side and funnel runs into the teeth of the defense.

: Clowney can anchor the strong side and funnel runs into the teeth of the defense. Pass Rush : His best wins come on stunts and loops, which Eberflus uses frequently to create confusion.

: His best wins come on stunts and loops, which Eberflus uses frequently to create confusion. Physical Tone: Clowney brings an edge and intensity that matches Eberflus’ demand for hustle and tackling.

Adding Clowney would give Dallas more flexibility on early downs and allow younger speed rushers to stay fresh for third-down packages.

Synergy With Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys’ defensive front already took a huge step forward with the offseason addition of Kenny Clark, one of the NFL’s top interior disruptors.

Clark’s ability to command double-teams creates single matchups outside—exactly the situation where Clowney thrives.

Imagine a third-down front of Clark + Osa Odighizuwa inside and Clowney + Marshawn Kneeland outside. That combination could collapse the pocket from every angle.

Low-Risk, High-Reward Move

Because Clowney is a September free agent, his deal would likely be short-term and incentive-laden, perfect for Dallas, whose front office likes to get good deals.

The Cowboys could add him without jeopardizing future moves for long-term cornerstone players.

The timing is right, too. Adding him now lets him acclimate before key divisional games against Philadelphia and the NFC East, where stopping the run and controlling the edge are critical.

Bottom Line

Jadeveon Clowney’s visit to Dallas has turned speculation into reality—the Cowboys are seriously considering adding one of the league’s top run defenders to their already improving front.

Elite Run Stopper : Top-three run-stop win rate in 2024.

: Top-three run-stop win rate in 2024. Proven Disruptor : 35 pressures last season despite a rotational role.

: 35 pressures last season despite a rotational role. Seamless Fit: Perfectly matches Matt Eberflus’ defensive blueprint.

If Dallas closes the deal, this move could be the final piece that makes the Cowboys’ defensive front one of the most feared units in the NFC.